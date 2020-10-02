Heat Storm Causes Power Outages in Over 1,000 Palisades Households

LADWP reports power outages Thursday afternoon in Marquez Knolls, Palisair, the Huntington, Rustic and SM Canyons

By Sam Catanzaro

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) says the heat storm currently hitting the area has caused power outages in several Pacific Palisades neighborhoods.

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) reported the news in a Thursday afternoon Facebook post.

“PPCC has received word from CD11 Palisades Deputy Durrah Wagner that she was advised by LADWP that the power outages experienced this afternoon in several Palisades neighborhoods (Marquez Knolls, Palisair, the Huntington, Rustic and SM Canyons) were caused by a ‘heat storm event,'” PPCC wrote.

According to PPCC, the LADWP hoped to have power restored by 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to the LADWP, 1,303 customers are impacted by the outage.