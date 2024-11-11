Here’s How Pacific Palisades Voted in The 2024 General Election

See How Ballots Were Cast in Palisades’ Five Voting Precincts

By Zach Armstrong

Preliminary results show how Pacific Palisades voted in the 2024 general election.

Former President Donald Trump won a second presidential term after defeating Vice President Kamala Harris last Wednesday. The Democratic candidate won all of California’s 54 electoral college votes, while also having a stronghold across LA County (save for a few precincts in the Beverly Hills and Glendale areas), according to data reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Ballots cast in the five voting precincts that largely constitute the Palisades (9005918A, 9005919A, 9005929A, 9001382A, 9007693D) overwhelmingly went to Harris compared with the now President-elect and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (who threw his support behind the Republican nominee in late August.)

Of the 11,151 votes cast from those precincts, 71.17% went for Harris, while Trump and RFK Jr. received just 27.75% and 1.08% of the Palisadian vote, respectively.

The largely liberal-leaning political leaders of California and Los Angeles have already sprung into action as they embrace a second Trump administration.

City council members said Friday that they seek to pass L.A.’s “sanctuary” law (an ordinance that would bar federal immigration enforcement officials from accessing city databases), while Gov. Newsom announced a special session aimed at strengthening civil rights, reproductive freedom, climate initiatives, and immigration, to counteract anticipated policies from the incoming executive. That session is set to begin Dec. 2.

President-elect Trump is set to be sworn in at his inauguration on Jan. 20.