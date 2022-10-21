High School Basketball Coach Arrested for Pacific Palisades Sexual Assault of Minor

Paul Anthony Davis arrested in connection to sexual assaults in Pacific Palisades and Fox Hills area

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Juvenile Division are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any additional victims who were assaulted by a local high school coach.

On Friday, October 14, 2022, the LAPD’s Juvenile Division received information of an ongoing sexual assault that occurred in the 5700 block of Centinela Avenue near Fox Hills, as well the 17000 block of Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Paul Anthony Davis, a resident of Los Angeles.

“Davis coaches basketball at a local high school and is involved in a youth basketball program in the Los Angeles area,” the LAPD said.

Police have not disclosed the high school Davis teaches at.

On October 19, 2022, Davis was arrested for 288.5 (a) PC, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Minor and booked with a bail of $35,000. This case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be a victim or has additional information regarding Paul Anthony Davis to contact Juvenile Division detectives at (424) 259-7094. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu. Tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.