Hiker Found Dead on Temescal Ridge Trail in Pacific Palisades

52-year-old John McNabb victim in Saturday incident, Coroner says

A 52-year-old man was found dead on a Pacific Palisades hiking trail over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Saturday a little before 1 p.m. around the Temescal Ridge Trail.

“Hikers found an adult male unresponsive on the ground on or near a trail. LAFD Emergency Dispatchers provided instructions to multiple bystanders who took turns providing CPR. After Firefighters/Paramedics arrived, they took over resuscitative measures for approximately 20 minutes, but sadly, the man was beyond medical help and declared dead at the scene,” the LAFD said in an incident report.

Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, the victim was 52-year-old John McNabb. The cause of death has not yet been determined.