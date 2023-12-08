HoHoHo! Event to Feature Santa Claus at Simon Meadow Park

This Free Event Promises a Plethora of Entertainment, Arts and Crafts, Delightful Snacks, and Comforting Hot Chocolate

Santa Claus is gearing up to visit Pacific Palisades for the anticipated Ho!Ho!Ho! event set to take place on Saturday.

Scheduled for Dec. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus are making their joyous return to Pacific Palisades for the yearly HoHoHo! holiday celebration. The festivities commence with a delightful ride through town atop a firetruck from Fire Station 69, ending at the YMCA Simon Meadow Christmas Tree lot located at Temescal Canyon and Sunset Boulevard.

This free event promises a plethora of entertainment, arts and crafts, delightful snacks, and comforting hot chocolate. Adding to the festive allure are the beloved “reingoats.”

A highlight of Ho!Ho!Ho! is the opportunity for children to interact with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kids can confess whether they’ve been naughty, nice, or somewhere in between and share their wishes for the year. Attendees are encouraged to bring their phones or cameras to capture photos with the cheerful couple, all at no charge.

The entertainment lineup for this year’s Ho!Ho!Ho! includes various performances such as Fancy Feet Dancers, Motley Ukes, Heather Lyle’s Bluecat Music Voice Studio students, Palisades Studio Performing Arts and Fitness, Theatre Palisades Youth, New Vibe Gymnastics, Gerry Blanck Martial Arts, and the festive appearance of Sven and the Reingoats.

Additionally, there will be Palisades Garden Cafe Hot Chocolate with toppings, PaliHigh Ambassadors, Palisades Youth and Government, Special Guests, Surprises, and much more.

