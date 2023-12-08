HoHoHo! Event to Feature Santa Claus at Simon Meadow Park

Photo: Getty Images

This Free Event Promises a Plethora of Entertainment, Arts and Crafts, Delightful Snacks, and Comforting Hot Chocolate

Santa Claus is gearing up to visit Pacific Palisades for the anticipated Ho!Ho!Ho! event set to take place on Saturday.

Scheduled for Dec. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m., Santa and Mrs. Claus are making their joyous return to Pacific Palisades for the yearly HoHoHo! holiday celebration. The festivities commence with a delightful ride through town atop a firetruck from Fire Station 69, ending at the YMCA Simon Meadow Christmas Tree lot located at Temescal Canyon and Sunset Boulevard.

This free event promises a plethora of entertainment, arts and crafts, delightful snacks, and comforting hot chocolate. Adding to the festive allure are the beloved “reingoats.”

A highlight of Ho!Ho!Ho! is the opportunity for children to interact with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Kids can confess whether they’ve been naughty, nice, or somewhere in between and share their wishes for the year. Attendees are encouraged to bring their phones or cameras to capture photos with the cheerful couple, all at no charge.

The entertainment lineup for this year’s Ho!Ho!Ho! includes various performances such as Fancy Feet Dancers, Motley Ukes, Heather Lyle’s Bluecat Music Voice Studio students, Palisades Studio Performing Arts and Fitness, Theatre Palisades Youth, New Vibe Gymnastics, Gerry Blanck Martial Arts, and the festive appearance of Sven and the Reingoats.

Additionally, there will be Palisades Garden Cafe Hot Chocolate with toppings, PaliHigh Ambassadors, Palisades Youth and Government, Special Guests, Surprises, and much more.

Stay updated on North Pole news and Pacific Palisades happenings by following @palihohoho on Instagram.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Civic Auditorium Could Become Historic Property

December 8, 2023

Read more
December 8, 2023

The Santa Monica Conservancy Submitted an Application to Make it Happen @palisadesnews The Civic could become a historic landmark.#santamonica #fyp...
News, Video

(Video) Menorah Lighting Recap from Palisades Village

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

The annual menorah lighting at Palisades Village was a celebration. @palisadesnews The annual menorah lighting of Palisades Village was a...
Community, Culture, Lifestyle, News

(Video) Get in the Holiday Spirit at Santa Monica Place

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

With Free photos with Santa and a Giant Christmas Tree, Santa Monica Place is must visit this season! @palisadesnews With...

Photo: Instagram: @jacksonkalb
Dining, News

New Pizzeria Filling In Former Roca Pizza Location

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Patrons can expect individual-sized pizzas perfected at Jemma restaurant in Hollywood Chef and restaurateur Jackson Kalb has announced a new...

Photo: Sweet Maple
Dining, News

California Brunch Destination to Open on Ocean Ave

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

Santa Monica Debuts the Iconic San Francisco Brunch Eatery to Southern California Food Enthusiasts Renowned California restaurateur Hoyul Steven Choi...

Photo: American Legion Ronald Reagan-Palisades Post 283
Dining, News

American Legion Luncheon to Feature Army Brig. General

December 7, 2023

Read more
December 7, 2023

The Mission of the Event Is to to “Support Army Recruiting While Cultivating a Solid Relationship With Key Community Leaders...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Reservable Pickleball Program Launched in Santa Monica

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

The Sport’s Rising Popularity Led to Extended Wait Times at the Courts Pickleball aficionados now have the option to reserve...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Shakespeare Theatre Workshop Coming to Venice

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

Participants are Asked to Come Prepared with a Monologue of Their Choice The Shakespeare Theatre Company Academy of Washington DC...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony Coming to Palisades

December 6, 2023

Read more
December 6, 2023

The Celebration Will Be Graced With Live Musical Performances Join the festivities on the first night of Chanukah with Palisades...
News, Video

(Video) Multiple International Retailers Now Open at Palisades Village

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Check out the new international brands now with an open shop in Palisades. @palisadesnews Check out the new retailers at...
News, Santa Monica, Things to do

Highlights from PRIDE Night at ICE at Santa Monica!

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Last week, ICE at Santa Monica dazzled the community with its highly successful annual PRIDE night. The event, filled with...
News, Video

(Video) Recap of 12th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style @palisadesnews Venice Beach welcomed the holiday season with festive style. #christmas...
News, Video

(Video) Recap of Palisades Village Holiday Celebration

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Palisades Village welcomed the holiday season with festive style. @palisadesnews Palisades Village welcomed the hollday season with festive style #christmas...
Hard, News

Outdoor Retailer to Close Westside Store Following Marina del Rey Opening

December 5, 2023

Read more
December 5, 2023

Staff Were Informed Months Ago That the Lease Won’t Be Renewed By Zach Armstrong Shortly after the grand opening of...

Photo: Claire College Cambridge
Hard, News

UK University Choir to Perform at St. Matthew’s Church

December 4, 2023

Read more
December 4, 2023

Their Performance Promises Masterworks From the Renaissance Era Renowned for its excellence, the esteemed Choir of Clare College, Cambridge (UK),...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR