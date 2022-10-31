Home on Property Destroyed by Woolsey Fore Hits Market for $6 Million

4,400-square-foot property Maliview residence for sale in Malibu

By Dolores Quintana

A new estate designed by famed Malibu-based architect Amit Apel has been listed for sale for $6 million in the city as reported by Mansion Global. The home is a cross between a contemporary and a classic Mediterranean-style home. The home has four bedrooms and three and a half baths, within 4,400 square feet of living space on a lot that is four acres among the mountains of Malibu.

Apel has dubbed the estate Maliview and it looks out over the Pacific Ocean with access to the Malibu mountains hiking trails. The former home on the property burned down during a wildfire in 2018, which is when Apel saw the opportunity to buy the land when his family home was destroyed in that same fire. It cost him $835,000.

Apel said, as quoted by Mansion Global from a promotional video, “It’s a small community and we knew a lot of people who lost their homes, and they didn’t know what to do…so a lot of people just vacated. If you actually connect to nature, I think [Malibu] is one of the most amazing places in the world to live. When I saw the opportunity to express myself again and not let a building pop up here with no common sense—without understanding where the wind blows, without understanding where the sunset is, without understanding how to live with the land itself—I took it upon myself to try to experiment with that.”

In the promo video made with the listing agent Yana Beranek of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, Apel also stated that since he’s a long-term resident of the area, he knew how to put the windows of the home in the best possible spots and how to best use the land’s “beautiful flow of energy,” he said.

Yana Beranek, said, as quoted by Mansion Global, “It’s like you’re visiting different countries. “ This is because the design of the new home riffs on the styles of the homes in Tuscany, Moroccan chandeliers, and the blue doors frequently used in Grecian architecture. Baranek explained, “It’s like living art.”

The home also has a mini-stable for horses with three stalls in a barn so that the homeowners and any guests can take to the trails on horseback. The outdoors also has a two car garage with a dog washing station, outdoor kitchen, pool and spa.