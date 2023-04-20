Indulge in the Flavors of Spring with McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams’ Seasonal Menu

Shops Are Open At Palisades Village and Third Street Promenade

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has announced its new seasonal menu items available in shops from April 28 to June 15, 2023. Ice cream lovers can now indulge in two new flavors: the Toasted Hazelnut Butter Shake and Pistachio & Almond Biscotti. You can find McConnell’s locations in Pacific Palisades at 15225 Palisades Village Lane and at The Third Street Promenade at 1456 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica.

The Toasted Hazelnut Butter Shake features velvety, toasted hazelnut-infused Central Coast milk and cream, blended with a splash of R.R. Lochhead® vanilla and swirls of luscious, dreamy hazelnut butter. This ice cream is a perfect treat for those who love hazelnuts.

On the other hand, the Pistachio & Almond Biscotti combines crunchy almond biscotti crumbles from ENZO’S TABLE with rich and creamy, pistachio butter-infused Central Coast grass-fed milk and cream. This new flavor is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for biscotti and pistachio lovers.

These new seasonal flavors are now available for a limited time in McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams shops. Customers can enjoy them in-store or take them to go. Don’t miss out on the chance to indulge in these delicious new flavors!