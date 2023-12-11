Injured Hiker in Pacific Palisades Spurs Rescue Operation

LAFD Air Ops Initiated a Complex Hoist Operation

A female hiker sustained a lower leg injury, prompting a rescue effort by the Los Angeles Fire Department in the Pacific Palisades on Saturday, Hoodline reported.

Responding to a distress call received at 12:59 PM on Dec. 10, firefighters rushed to 589 N Los Liones Drive at 1:18 p.m., locating the hiker in a precarious position amidst the terrain. Unable to maneuver due to her injury, conventional rescue methods proved inadequate, leading the LAFD Air Ops team to initiate a complex hoist operation to extract the injured woman from the rugged landscape.

Coordinating with ground units, specialized helicopter crews of LAFD Air Ops executed a rescue operation. The woman’s identity and specific injury details were not disclosed.