Input Sought on Future of Santa Monica Airport as Planning Enters Key Phase

The final phase of the planning process is expected to conclude in late 2025

The City of Santa Monica is inviting residents to participate in the next phase of planning for the future of the Santa Monica Airport site, offering a new virtual education session and online survey that is open through Sunday, April 27.

The effort is part of the Santa Monica Airport Conversion Project (SMACP), a 21-month planning initiative aimed at transforming the nearly 200-acre site into a public space centered on a large urban park once the airport closes at the end of 2028.

The city has launched “Phase 3A” of the project, which explores three conceptual scenarios for the site’s transformation. Residents are encouraged to watch “Virtual Education Session 4: Site Design Layers” and complete the accompanying survey to provide feedback on potential land use configurations, connectivity, and public amenities.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape a major civic space that will serve current and future generations,” the city said in a statement.

The long-term project, consistent with voter-approved Measure LC, prohibits most new development on the airport land except for parks, open spaces, and public recreational facilities. The city aims to reflect community values around sustainability, equity, cultural vibrancy, and mobility in its final vision.

The final phase of the planning process is expected to conclude in late 2025, with continued public input and City Council oversight. Residents can access the latest updates, watch educational materials, and take the survey at santamonica.gov under the Santa Monica Airport Conversion Project page.