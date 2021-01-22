Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Janice Crystal Former Co-Honorary Joins ‘Resilient Palisades” for Environmental Campaign
* Los Angeles City Could Be Sued If “Hero Pay” Ordinance Is Approved
Janice Crystal Former Co-Honorary Joins ‘Resilient Palisades” for Environmental Campaign: Palisades Today – January, 21, 2021
Single Palisades Block Sees Multiple Stolen Vehicles
January 22, 2021 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades weekly crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Officer James Allen A single Pacific Palisades block saw multiple stolen...
Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness
January 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
FDA-Authorized Coronavirus Testing at Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel
January 20, 2021 Staff Writer
Drive-thru and walk-up testing seven-days a week The award-winning Shore Hotel, located steps away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier,...
Palisades Forestry Committee Asking Block of Homeowners for Participation in Picking Street Trees
January 20, 2021 Palisades News
The following is a letter from the Palisades Forestry Committee to homeowners on the 900 block of Hartzell Street as...
Edify TV: Ticketing Maskless Angelenos?
Los Angeles lawmakers want to fine people for not wearing masks. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – January, 17, 2021
January 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pacific Palisades Art Association Needs Your Help * LAPD Crack Down...
Edify TV: Westside Police Prepare for Inauguration Day
January 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
How are Westside police departments preparing for Inauguration Day in Los Angeles? Learn more in this video made possible by...
Pacific Palisades Under Red Flag Warning as Major Wind Event Expected
January 19, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Gusts up to 75 MPH forecasted in the Santa Monica Mountains By Sam Catanzaro With wind gusts expected upwards of...
One Killed in Rambla Pacifico Fire Over Weekend
January 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fire breaks out early Sunday morning By Sam Catanzaro A Malibu house fire over the weekend killed one person and...
Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?
With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
Edify TV: 19th-Century Pacific Palisades Property Hits Market
A 19th-century Pacific Palisades property has hit the market. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M
January 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...
State Rep. for Palisades Richard Bloom Running Looking to Replace Supervisor Kuehl
January 15, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Assemblymember looking to replace Supervisor Sheila Kuehl in 2022 election By Sam Catanzaro With incumbent Supervisor Sheila Kuehl signaling she...
Edify TV: The Westside’s Best Pies
Here are some of the best pies on the Westside ahead of National Pie Day on January 23. Learn more...
