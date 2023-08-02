K Bakery Hosting Palisades Woman’s Club Coffee Meetings

The Club Is Having “Coffee and Conversations”, Otherwise Known as Kaffeeklatsch

By Zach Armstrong

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club will be having its “coffee and conversations”, otherwise known as Kaffeeklatsch, at K Bakery.

“Let’s get together for coffee. K Bakery is set up so you walk inside, order on your own and join us on the patio! It’s a good outside venue and the food is fabulous!” the club wrote of the gathering.

The gathering will be taking place Aug. 4, Sept. 1, Oct. 6, Nov. 3 and Dec. 1. The bakery is located at 548 Palisades Dr and the meetings will take place from 8:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. For more information, go to https://www.theppwc.org/events-1/kaffeeklatsch-2023-08-04-08-45.