Kanye West’s Unfinished Malibu Beach House Hits Market at $53M

Photo: MLS.com

West Intended to Remove Windows and Electricity, Aiming to Transform the Space Into a “Bomb Shelter”

Kanye West, also known as Ye, caused a stir in 2021 when he acquired a Malibu beach house designed by esteemed architect Tadao Ando for $57.25 million, then proceeded to undertake extensive renovations, stripping the structure of various features, including windows, doors, electrical systems, and distinctive interior finishes envisioned by the architect. However, the renovations were left incomplete.

Recently, West has made headlines once more by putting the unfinished, stripped-down property back on the market for $53 million, posted Realtor.com. Reports indicate West’s intention to remove windows and electricity, aiming to transform the space into a “bomb shelter” by installing large generators inside, as per TMZ.

Furthermore, the remodel contractor and caretaker of the residence have filed a lawsuit against West, alleging labor code violations, according to Page Six.

Photos in the Oppenheim listing display the beachfront structure in its pre-West ownership state, while images on Robb Report reveal the current exterior condition: an exposed concrete shell, weathered by the elements, with rusty and corroded railings and metal trim.

Though sandwiched between other residences of lesser reported value, West secured the property at a relatively advantageous price, initially listed at $75 million due to its association with Ando.

Renowned architect Tadao Ando, aged 82, received the prestigious Pritzker Prize in 1995 and has created architectural masterpieces for investors, philanthropists, and celebrities, including West’s former spouse, Kim Kardashian. Beyoncé and JAY Z also purchased an Ando-designed beachfront mansion in Malibu for approximately $200 million. Approximately 20 known Ando-designed residences exist in the U.S.

Ando is acclaimed for minimalist designs and the use of “smooth-as-silk” reinforced concrete. West’s mansion, in its rudimentary form, boasts 1,200 tons of concrete, 200 tons of steel reinforcement, and 12 substantial pylons extending more than 60 feet into the sand.

The original executive architect and general contractor for the home was the renowned architecture firm Marmol Radziner. The property spans 4,000 square feet indoors and approximately 1,500 square feet of outdoor decks, featuring four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Attack on Christmas Eve Leads to Attempted Homicide Arrest

December 27, 2023

Read more
December 27, 2023

The Victim Remained Conscious and Provided Details About the Assailant, a Person Known to Him On Christmas Eve around 11:26...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Firm Behind Palisades Patrol Gets License Suspension for Violations

December 27, 2023

Read more
December 27, 2023

The Company Allegedly Took Actions Which Could’ve Mistook it for Law Enforcement By Zach Armstrong Gates Security, a West Coast...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Annual Polar Bear Plunge Coming to Annenberg Community Beach House

December 27, 2023

Read more
December 27, 2023

Attendees Can Opt to Merely Dip Their Toes, Take a Brisk Plunge, or Venture for a 300-Yard Swim Around the...
News, Video

Shopping for the Little Ones? Santa Monica Place has you Covered!

December 22, 2023

Read more
December 22, 2023

When shopping for the little ones, you have to go where you can get everytyhing you need in one place...
News, Video

Beach Belles at SM Place this Weekend! Free Holiday Entertainment for All!

December 22, 2023

Read more
December 22, 2023

Beach Belles Come to SM Place 12/22, 12/23, and 12/24 to help Dance your Soul into the Holiday season! @palisadesnews...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Study Finds Venice as One of America’s Top Five “Most Instagrammable” Beaches

December 22, 2023

Read more
December 22, 2023

The research scrutinized Instagram hashtag counts As Patch.com reported, a recent study conducted by Westgate Resorts has identified Venice Beach...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Council Advances Santa Monica Airport Closure Process with Sasaki Inc. Agreement

December 22, 2023

Read more
December 22, 2023

Sasaki’s Involvement Spans Five Phases, Culminating with the Presentation of an Alternative to City Council by the end of 2025...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Fire Ravages Three-Level Palisadian Home

December 21, 2023

Read more
December 21, 2023

47 Firefighters Reportedly Worked to Extinguish the Flames An early Thursday morning blaze that engulfed a residence in Pacific Palisades...

Photo: Instagram: @stellabarra
Dining, News

Artisanal Pizzeria to Close on Main Street After More Than a Decade of Operations

December 21, 2023

Read more
December 21, 2023

It will stay open for dine-in, carry out and delivery until closure. By Zach Armstrong Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine...

Photo: Jemma Pizzeria
Dining, News

Jemma Pizzeria is Now Open in Palisades. Here are its Pizza Menu Options

December 20, 2023

Read more
December 20, 2023

Selections Include “The Daniele” and “The Bianco” By Zach Armstrong Jemma Pizzeria, from Chef and restaurateur Jackson Kalb has officially...

Photo: SMMUSD
News, Upbeat

New Principal Named for McKinley Elementary School

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

She Began Her Career as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Rural Schools The Santa Monica-Malibu School District approved the appointment...

Photo: Palisades Village
News, Upbeat

Village Pop-Up Showcases Sustainable Fashion and Women Empowerment

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

The limited-time pop-up store offers a curated selection of knitwear pieces Palisadians can check out the Kilte Pop-Up, running through...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Upbeat

Monthly MakerSpace for Teens Comes to Palisades Library

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

It aims to engage young minds in STEM-related activities The Palisades Branch Library invites teens to join the Monthly MakerSpace,...

Le Cashmere
Hard, News

New Abbot Kinney Clothing Store Will Host Art Galleries and Workshops

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

It is an upcycling project between clothing brands LE CASHMERE and RE; CODE By Zach Armstrong A new store on...
News, Video

(Video) Dancing Violinist Charms Holiday Shoppers on Third Street Promenade

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

This talented musician dressed up to dance around the pavement of the shopping district. @palisadesnews This dressed-up violonist danced and...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR