Kim Kardashian Gives First Look Inside $70M Malibu Home

Photo: Instagram: @kimkardashian

The Reality Star Turned Entrepreneur Expressed Her Excitement For a Long-Held Dream Of Owning a Malibu Property 

In a recent episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian delighted fans by giving them an exclusive tour of her stunning oceanfront mansion, valued at $70 million, Page Six reported. 

The reality star turned entrepreneur expressed her excitement and disbelief at achieving a long-held dream of owning a property in Malibu. During a confessional on the Hulu show, Kardashian, 42, shared her joy, stating, “I bought a house in Malibu, and this has been a dream of mine forever. It’s just one of those ‘pinch-me’ moments where I can’t believe I achieved a goal that I really didn’t think was realistic.”

Viewers were treated to a glimpse of the luxurious residence as Kim Kardashian escorted her sister Khloé Kardashian to visit the new beachfront property. In a confessional, Khloé marveled at the beauty of the seaside abode, describing it as a “little oasis” on a vast piece of land that provides direct access to the beach.

For images as seen on Hulu, go to https://pagesix.com/2023/07/06/kim-kardashian-gives-a-glimpse-inside-her-70m-oceanfront-manse/.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @michaelesnerfandom
News, Real Estate

Former Disney CEO Puts Malibu Estate on Market

July 14, 2023

Read more
July 14, 2023

Designed by Architect Robert Am Stern, the Estate Sits On Five Acres Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner has listed his...
News, Video

(Video) See Inside Santa Monica’s First Cannabis Dispensary

July 14, 2023

Read more
July 14, 2023

Local Cannabis Dispensary Opens in Santa Monica @palisadesnews The store is for medical use only #retail #santamonica #medicine #palisades #pacificpalisades...
News, Video

(Video) Black Ink Closes on Swathmore After 25 Years

July 14, 2023

Read more
July 14, 2023

Opening its doors in 1998 by a former CBS producer, Black Ink has closed in Pacific Palisades. @palisadesnews Black Ink...

Photo: Facebook
News

SAG AFTRA Calls A Strike, Joining The Writers Guild After Negotiations Fail

July 14, 2023

Read more
July 14, 2023

SAG Actors To Officially Join Picket Lines Starting On Friday at the Studios By Dolores Quintana The film, television, and...

Photo: Facebook: @Rosanna Arquette Fans
News

Rosanna Arquette Crashes in Busy Malibu Shopping Area

July 14, 2023

Read more
July 14, 2023

The Actress Was Taken to a Nearby Hospital According to a report from Globe Echo, Rosanna Arquette was observed driving...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Hiking Group Meets at Trailer Canyon Trailhead

July 14, 2023

Read more
July 14, 2023

The Hike Lasts for Over Five Miles. Attendees Are Asked to Bring Water And Hiking Shoes. By Zach Armstrong A...
News

Your Surprise Guide to Quintessential California Road Trips

July 13, 2023

Read more
July 13, 2023

By Susan Payne If creating memorable travel experiences is on your bucket list for 2023, One California Day, a sustainably...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Labor Day Chili Cook-Off Coming to Malibu

July 12, 2023

Read more
July 12, 2023

Participants Contend for Top Chili Honors in Meat and Vegan Categories The 41st annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off event will take...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Here are Details of Malibu Farmers Market

July 12, 2023

Read more
July 12, 2023

The Year-Round Event Takes Place on Sundays By Zach Armstrong The Malibu Farmers Market is an opportunity for those in...

Photo: Instagram: @the_draycott
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Happy Hour at The Draycott Contributes to Charity

July 12, 2023

Read more
July 12, 2023

Relish in Beverages and Bites Showcasing a Fusion of European Classics The Draycott invites guests to partake in their Happy...
News, Video

(Video) Look Inside New Isabel Marant Store at Palisades Village

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

Isabel Marant is now open at Palisades Village. @palisadesnews Isabel Marant is now open at Palisades Village #pacificpalisades #palisades #retail...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Local Pastor to Be Celebrated at Palisades Lutheran Church

July 11, 2023

Read more
July 11, 2023

It Is an Appreciation for the Pastor’s Faithful Service By Zach Armstrong The celebration of a local pastor is coming...
Real Estate, Video

(Video) This Home Is on the Market for Over $3M

July 10, 2023

Read more
July 10, 2023

This home located at 206 Channel Road is on the market for $3.3 million. @palisadesnews 206 W Channel Road is...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$24M “Flight House” in Palisades Includes Temperature-Controlled Wine Enclosure and Powder Room

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

The Foyer Features an Accent Wall With Glass Globes Overhead The Flight House, located in Palisades Riviera and designed by...

Photo: Instagram: @zaainabeauty
News, Real Estate

Media Software CEO Puts Palisades Property on Market

July 7, 2023

Read more
July 7, 2023

Ross McCray Listed His Previous Property at Nearly $8 Million VideoAmp CEO Ross McCray has upgraded living arrangements, transitioning from...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR