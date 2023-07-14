Kim Kardashian Gives First Look Inside $70M Malibu Home

The Reality Star Turned Entrepreneur Expressed Her Excitement For a Long-Held Dream Of Owning a Malibu Property

In a recent episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian delighted fans by giving them an exclusive tour of her stunning oceanfront mansion, valued at $70 million, Page Six reported.

The reality star turned entrepreneur expressed her excitement and disbelief at achieving a long-held dream of owning a property in Malibu. During a confessional on the Hulu show, Kardashian, 42, shared her joy, stating, “I bought a house in Malibu, and this has been a dream of mine forever. It’s just one of those ‘pinch-me’ moments where I can’t believe I achieved a goal that I really didn’t think was realistic.”

Viewers were treated to a glimpse of the luxurious residence as Kim Kardashian escorted her sister Khloé Kardashian to visit the new beachfront property. In a confessional, Khloé marveled at the beauty of the seaside abode, describing it as a “little oasis” on a vast piece of land that provides direct access to the beach.

