Knitting and Crochet Coming to Pali Library

This event offers a space for knitters to convene, showcase their creations

The Palisades Library is hosting the Palisades Knitting (& Crochet) Web in its Community Room. 

This event offers a space for knitters (and crocheters) to convene, showcase their creations, engage in conversation, and actively knit or crochet. Admission is free, and participation is open to individuals aged 18 and above, regardless of skill level, who are already familiar with knitting or crocheting. Attendees are encouraged to bring their ongoing projects for a collaborative sharing experience.

It’s important to note that this gathering is not a knitting class intended for individuals who are unfamiliar with knitting. Rather, it is an opportunity for individuals who already possess knitting or crocheting skills to come together and enjoy these crafts in a communal setting.

