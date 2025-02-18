L.A. County Approves Eviction Protections for Fire-Affected Business Owners and Workers

Photo: Getty

New policy grants six-month relief to tenants and small business owners impacted by January fires, with $10 million in rental assistance allocated

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved a motion to enact limited eviction protections for workers and small business owners financially impacted by the January 2025 wildfires. The measure, introduced by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, applies countywide, including all 88 cities and unincorporated areas, and includes a six-month eviction protection period ending on July 31, 2025.

“Tonight, our workers impacted by the fires don’t have to worry about losing their homes because of a disaster beyond their control,” Horvath said in a statement. “With today’s vote, we ensure that those directly impacted by the fires have the eviction protections they need to stay housed as they recover.”

The motion comes in response to the devastation caused by multiple wildfires across Los Angeles County, including the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, and others. The disaster led to the destruction of more than 16,000 structures and displaced thousands of residents, while economic disruptions impacted over 125,000 workers and 20,000 businesses, according to preliminary estimates from the Department of Economic Opportunity.

Under the new policy, tenants facing eviction must demonstrate financial hardship due to the fires and be actively seeking relief through unemployment benefits, wildfire assistance programs, or job searches. Qualifying tenants will have until July 31, 2025, to repay rental debt incurred during the protection period.

The Board also approved $10 million in rental assistance funds, which will be directed to landlords on behalf of tenants. Additionally, philanthropic funds will be solicited to further support affected renters, with a report due in 15 days outlining the financial framework for the initiative.

Landlords will be prohibited from charging late fees or penalties on rental debt accrued during the protection period. However, they may challenge a tenant’s claim of financial hardship if they believe the provided documentation is fraudulent.

The county has taken multiple steps to address the housing crisis following the fires, including previous measures to prevent rent gouging and establish a $32 million fund for displaced residents and business owners. Horvath emphasized the importance of swift action to prevent further homelessness in a county already facing severe housing challenges.

“With thousands of displaced families adding pressure to the rental market, it’s critical that we do everything we can to keep people in the housing they are currently in,” she said.

County officials will continue to assess the program’s impact and may extend or modify protections based on future needs. The resolution is set to take effect immediately.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: ARCANE Space
News, Upbeat

Venice Art Exhibit Raises $40K for Fire-Affected Artists, Gallery Continuing

February 19, 2025

Read more
February 19, 2025

Proceeds from artwork sales will go to the Grief and Hope Fund The independent Venice gallery ARCANE Space is rallying...

Photo: Office of Mayor Karen Bass
Hard, News

First Palisades Property Clears Wildfire Debris Ahead of Schedule, Mayor Announces

February 18, 2025

Read more
February 18, 2025

Officials have touted the cleanup effort as the fastest of its kind in California history The first property in the...

Photo: flickr: @Traci Park CD11
News, Upbeat

Recovery Center Opens in West LA to Streamline Rebuilding Efforts

February 18, 2025

Read more
February 18, 2025

The hubs bring together representatives from multiple city departments, including Building and Safety, City Planning, and the Department of Water...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Inglewood Man Arrested in January Homicide in Santa Monica

February 18, 2025

Read more
February 18, 2025

Month-Long Investigation Leads to Arrest A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last month...
News, Upbeat

American Legion Post 283 Opens Disaster Recovery Center

February 17, 2025

Read more
February 17, 2025

The center is staffed by veterans who have been active in the burn zone The American Legion Post 283 has...

Photo: GoFundMe: @David Bucchino
Hard, News

Palisades Athletic Community Seek to Rebuild Programs, Fundraise for New Equipment

February 17, 2025

Read more
February 17, 2025

Local teams and organizations have launched fundraising efforts to help restore normalcy for affected players and ensure they can return...
News, Video

(Video) Enjoy Beach Proximity and Prime Amenities at Ocean View Hotel

February 17, 2025

Read more
February 17, 2025

For More Info, Go To Oceanviewsantamonica.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/1RJBAOG3rO pic.twitter.com/1KlN8OZQeO — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) February 17, 2025

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

10-Unit Mar Vista Apartment Building Hits Market at $3M

February 17, 2025

Read more
February 17, 2025

Built in 1954, the multi-family complex has an average size of 713 square feet per unit A 10-unit apartment building...
Hard, News

County Launches Opt-Out Permit for Fire Debris Removal

February 16, 2025

Read more
February 16, 2025

The permit allows homeowners and business owners to oversee their own cleanup efforts Los Angeles County has introduced an Opt-Out...

Photo: Facebook: @Anawalt Lumber
News, Upbeat

Hardware Store Reopens Palisades Location After Wildfire Closure

February 16, 2025

Read more
February 16, 2025

Following weeks of repairs and restocking, this store is once again serving the community Anawalt Lumber has reopened its Pacific...

Photo: Santa Monica
News, Upbeat

Black History Greens Festival to Celebrate Community Legacy of Virginia Avenue Park

February 14, 2025

Read more
February 14, 2025

The free community event is part of Santa Monica’s Black History Month celebrations, with the 2025 theme, “Roots and Reflections:...
News, Real Estate

Executive Order Suspends Environmental Regulations for Wildfire Rebuilding

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

Regulatory Relief Aims to Accelerate Wildfire Recovery in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Upbeat

Country Club Donates $1M for Palisades Recovery

February 13, 2025

Read more
February 13, 2025

The club has encouraged members and partners to contribute to an established fund The Riviera Country Club has pledged $1...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Flour Pizzeria & Cafe to Bring Brooklyn-Style Pizza to Brentwood This Week

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

Family-Owned Favorite from the Palisades to Open on San Vicente  Flour Pizzeria & Cafe, a restaurant from Pacific Palisades run...
Hard, News

Tai Chain to Donate Santa Monica Grand Opening Proceeds to Wildfire-Affected Restaurants

February 12, 2025

Read more
February 12, 2025

The restaurant’s U.S. presence began in Arcadia, Calif., in 2000, and has since expanded to 17 locations  Din Tai Fung,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR