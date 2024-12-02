L.A. Mexican Eatery Desvelados Mexican Cantina Opens Sixth Location on Fourth St.

Photo: Instagram: @tacoslosdesvelados

Desvelados Offers More Than 50 Taco Varieties, Unique Cocktails Like Mezcalitas, and Signature Creations Such as the “Taco Desvelado”

Desvelados Mexican Cantina has opened its doors in Santa Monica, bringing its lively atmosphere, diverse taco menu, and a bar stocked with mezcal and tequila to the city’s Downtown area.

Known for its inventive take on traditional Mexican cuisine, Desvelados offers more than 50 taco varieties, unique cocktails like mezcalitas, and signature creations such as the “Taco Desvelado” featuring breaded shrimp and carne asada with house-made chipotle dressing.

“We’re thrilled to share Desvelados with Santa Monica,” said owner Adolfo Valenzuela in a release. “This location captures the city’s energy, and we’re looking forward to bringing people together over great food, unforgettable drinks, and a welcoming vibe.”

Santa Monica is the latest location for the family-owned restaurant, which started in Maywood in 2016 and now includes five other locations across Southern California. 

The restaurant adds to the burgeoning local dining scene with offerings such as its hot cheeto fries, monster burritos, and handmade tortillas topped with meats ranging from traditional carnitas to spicy shrimp. Popular drinks include the “No Manches” slush with mango or tamarind, rimmed with chamoy and tajin, and the “La Metiche” beer cocktail with shrimp, clamato, and a blend of spices.

Desvelados’ menu, which features quirky names like “I’m Obsessed with Tacos” and “Chew Only Live Once,” emphasizes traditional Mexican favorites with a modern twist. From the loaded “El Pachangón” platter to keto-friendly cheese-crust tacos, the offerings cater to a wide range of tastes.

The eatery is located at 1416 4Th St. For more information, including menu highlights and operating hours, visit Desvelados’ website.

