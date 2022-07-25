L.A.P.D Urges Residents To Be Vigilant Against Follow Home Robberies: Palisades Today – July 25th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
*  L.A.P.D Urges Residents To Be Vigilant Against Follow Home Robberies 
* Palisades Women’s Club Gives $10,000 in Grants To Local Organizations
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

in News, Video
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Video

Celebrate Summer at the KCRW and Bungalow Night Market

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

The Night Market has returned to The Bungalow! Sit down with Bungalow creator Brent Bolthouse and learn more about this...

Photo: Facebook (@losangelesva).
News

Whistleblower Physician Reinstated at West Los Angeles VA Hospital

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

Dr. Robert Cameron gets his old job back, federal officials announce By Sam Catanzaro A whistleblower doctor who was pushed...
News

Woman Injured After Falling on Palisades Hiking Trail

July 26, 2022

Read more
July 26, 2022

A woman was rescued after falling near a popular Palisades hiking trail.   According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD),...
Real Estate, Video

Frank Gehry Hotel Approved by Santa Monica City Council

July 25, 2022

Read more
July 25, 2022

Santa Monica City Council has signed off on a Frank Gehry-designed apartment that will bring 120 rooms, 100 apartments and...

Photo: The MLS
News, Real Estate

Architect John Parkinson’s Riviera Estate Sells for $14.2 Million

July 23, 2022

Read more
July 23, 2022

Woodacre Estate bought by real estate magnate Mark Weinstein By Dolores Quintana Architect John Parkinson’s estate in Santa Monica has...

Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Palisades Estate Hits Market for $57.5 Million

July 23, 2022

Read more
July 23, 2022

Richard Hollander lists Casale Road By Dolores Quintana Chairman of Aristotle Capital Management, Richard Hollander might be trying to break...

Renderings: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

New Renderings for Apple’s Planned Westside Campus

July 22, 2022

Read more
July 22, 2022

Culver City publishes draft Environmental Impact Report for planned Apple campus at Venice & National By Dolores Quintana Culver City...
News

Several Local Mountain Lion Sightings Lately

July 22, 2022

Read more
July 22, 2022

Submitted by the Brentwood Community Council There have been several evening sightings over the last week or so of an...
News

Nomination Period Open For City Council Candidates In Malibu’s November 2022 Election

July 22, 2022

Read more
July 22, 2022

The nomination period for candidates running for Malibu City Council in the November 8, 2022 General Municipal Election opened on...
Crime, News

Palisades Crime Update

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Evening Everyone, Please pay attention to 2 community events I will...
Food & Drink, Video

Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we chat with a family about the importance of local markets and how...

Photo: Facebook (@tallulasrestaurant).
Dining, News

Beachside Cocktails Snacks From Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant

July 21, 2022

Read more
July 21, 2022

Tallula’s offering drinks and grub 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at to-go bar By Dolores Quintana Heading to the beach?...
Video, Wellness

Young Adult With Autism Makes a Splash While Achieving Lifelong Goals

July 20, 2022

Read more
July 20, 2022

A student and team member of Swim with Heart is inspiring others with his determination, skill, and dreams. .Video sponsored by...
News, Upbeat Beat

Deaf Theatre Group Debuts a Fresh Take on Sophocles’s Oedipus at the Getty Villa

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

The J. Paul Getty Museum and Los Angeles’s Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre present a thrilling fresh take on Sophocles’s...
Food & Drink, Video

Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR