* L.A.P.D Urges Residents To Be Vigilant Against Follow Home Robberies
* Palisades Women’s Club Gives $10,000 in Grants To Local Organizations
L.A.P.D Urges Residents To Be Vigilant Against Follow Home Robberies: Palisades Today – July 25th, 2022
Celebrate Summer at the KCRW and Bungalow Night Market
July 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Night Market has returned to The Bungalow! Sit down with Bungalow creator Brent Bolthouse and learn more about this...
Whistleblower Physician Reinstated at West Los Angeles VA Hospital
July 26, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Dr. Robert Cameron gets his old job back, federal officials announce By Sam Catanzaro A whistleblower doctor who was pushed...
Woman Injured After Falling on Palisades Hiking Trail
A woman was rescued after falling near a popular Palisades hiking trail. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD),...
Frank Gehry Hotel Approved by Santa Monica City Council
July 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica City Council has signed off on a Frank Gehry-designed apartment that will bring 120 rooms, 100 apartments and...
Architect John Parkinson’s Riviera Estate Sells for $14.2 Million
July 23, 2022 Staff Writer
Woodacre Estate bought by real estate magnate Mark Weinstein By Dolores Quintana Architect John Parkinson’s estate in Santa Monica has...
Palisades Estate Hits Market for $57.5 Million
July 23, 2022 Staff Writer
Richard Hollander lists Casale Road By Dolores Quintana Chairman of Aristotle Capital Management, Richard Hollander might be trying to break...
New Renderings for Apple’s Planned Westside Campus
Culver City publishes draft Environmental Impact Report for planned Apple campus at Venice & National By Dolores Quintana Culver City...
Several Local Mountain Lion Sightings Lately
Submitted by the Brentwood Community Council There have been several evening sightings over the last week or so of an...
Nomination Period Open For City Council Candidates In Malibu’s November 2022 Election
The nomination period for candidates running for Malibu City Council in the November 8, 2022 General Municipal Election opened on...
Palisades Crime Update
July 21, 2022 Staff Writer
Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Good Evening Everyone, Please pay attention to 2 community events I will...
Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture
July 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we chat with a family about the importance of local markets and how...
Beachside Cocktails Snacks From Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant
July 21, 2022 Staff Writer
Tallula’s offering drinks and grub 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at to-go bar By Dolores Quintana Heading to the beach?...
Young Adult With Autism Makes a Splash While Achieving Lifelong Goals
July 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A student and team member of Swim with Heart is inspiring others with his determination, skill, and dreams. .Video sponsored by...
Deaf Theatre Group Debuts a Fresh Take on Sophocles’s Oedipus at the Getty Villa
July 19, 2022 Staff Writer
The J. Paul Getty Museum and Los Angeles’s Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre present a thrilling fresh take on Sophocles’s...
Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!
July 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen...
