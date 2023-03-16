LA City Council Committee Passes Motion to Consider Lower Sidewalk and Park Vending Fees

The Los Angeles City Council’s Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment Committee approved a motion Wednesday calling for a study of the annual fee for sidewalk and park vending permits, taking into consideration the average annual income of vendors.

The motion, authored by Council members Nithya Raman, Curren Price and Kevin De León in July 2022, also directs city staff to develop an ordinance that would offer a reduced cost permit, at approximately $291, until June 1.

Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez amended the motion Wednesday to extend the reduced cost until the fee study is conducted and updated fees are adopted by City Council. The fee study will not include costs related to the enforcement of permitted activities.

In September 2020, the city implemented a reduced cost permit fee of $291 in response to coronavirus pandemic-related economic impacts on street vendors. This reduced cost expired on July 1, 2022, and reverted to its usual $541.

The motion revised by the committee Wednesday seeks to reduce financial burdens for street vendors whose average annual income is around $11,300 according to a report from the nonprofit research organization Economic Roundtable.

The motion will now move to the full City Council for review.

