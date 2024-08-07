LA County Man Charged with Child Sexual Abuse; Authorities Search For Other Victims

Photo: LADA

Investigators Reach Out to Multiple Schools and Childcare Centers

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced in a press release today that Andrew Sandoval, a resident of South Gate, has been charged with allegedly sexually abusing two boys over a period spanning from November 2015 to this year. The alleged incidents occurred within Los Angeles County.

Sandoval is currently in custody, and investigators are actively seeking additional victims due to his employment history at numerous schools and childcare settings across Los Angeles County.

“The abhorrent nature of these crimes against children and the defendant’s employment in schools and childcare settings is of tremendous concern, and we are asking for anyone who may have additional information to come forward,” said District Attorney Gascón. “We’re committed to seeking justice, and the courage to come forward can ensure justice for those who have been harmed.”

The South Gate Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department are jointly investigating the case. Further investigations suggest there may be additional victims.

“The South Gate Police Department will always work diligently with our local, county, and federal partners to investigate any crime against children,” stated South Gate Police Chief Darren Arakawa. “The seriousness of this case underscores the need to invest in the necessary resources to investigate, pursue, and prosecute suspects involved in acts of child exploitation and abuse of any kind. This case, in particular, is shocking to its core, and we will continue to unearth the leads that detectives have unveiled during the course of this investigation. We will not rest until all leads have been exhausted.”

Law enforcement is conducting outreach to verify Sandoval’s work history at dozens of schools and childcare centers to determine the scope and duration of his duties at those facilities. Once verified, this list will be shared with the public.

Andrew Louie Sandoval, 27, is charged with seven counts of lewd acts upon a child under age 14, one count of sodomy with a child 10 years old or younger, two counts of oral copulation with a child 10 years old or younger, and one count of possession of over 600 images of child or youth pornography.

Sandoval is scheduled to be arraigned on August 13 in Department J of the Norwalk Courthouse.

Between November 2015 and this year, Sandoval allegedly sexually assaulted minors aged four to nine on multiple occasions within Los Angeles County.

South Gate police recovered electronic evidence, including hundreds of child pornography images, from Sandoval’s device. He was arrested on July 24.

Sandoval is being held on $7,050,000 bail. If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The South Gate Police Department is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Anyone with information or additional victims is urged to contact the South Gate Police Department’s tip line at 323-563-5436.

in News
