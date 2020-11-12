Los Angeles restaurants can now refuse service to people who refuse to wear a mask. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
LA Lawmakers Implement Mask Mandate for Restaurants
Homeless Man Arrested in Connection to Malibu Brush Fire
Fire breaks out near encampment early Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies arrested a homeless man in...
Reese Witherspoon Sells $6.7 Million Dollar Malibu Ranch
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how virtual rental applications have increased fraud, Reese Witherspoon sells her Malibu farm, and the local...
Pali Crime Update: Thief Enters Through 2nd Story Window, Takes Money and Jewelry
Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a thief...
Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? Palisades Today – November, 12, 2020
November 13, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Will Palisades Beach Detail Remain After Police Budget Cuts? * President...
Hiker Sustained Serious Injuries in Fall Near Pacific Palisades
26-year-old man transported to hosptial in serious condition Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro A man was transported to a hospital in...
Restaurants File Claim to Recover $100M From California
Restaurant owners say they are being unfairly penalized for following the law and being charged for permits that can’t use...
Parish of St. Matthew Christmas Faire to Helo Those in Need
Submitted by The Parish of St. Matthew The Parish of St. Matthew invites everyone near and far to join us...
Edify TV: Big Bike Lane Changes for Iconic Santa Monica Street
Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue, lined with palm trees and boasting ocean views, will soon be getting safer for cyclists. Learn...
Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration
Comedians Billy Gardell and Alonzo Bodden to Host 50th Anniversary Celebration Sunday, November 15: Jamie Lee Curtis, Russell Brand, Josh...
What To Drink For The Holidays
Today on Westside Food Scene we are getting into the holiday spirit with a special holiday cocktail recipe and a...
Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building: Palisades Today – November, 9, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Design Board Reviews New Color Scheme For Historic Business Block Building...
Edify TV: Westside Reacts to Biden Victory
The calling of the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was met with celebrations and demonstrations across...
Message From Malibu Mayor on 2-Year Anniversary of the Woolsey Fire
November 9, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
The following is a November 9 message from Malibu Mayor Mikke Pierson on the two-year anniversary of the Woolsey Fire...
Column: Housing Likely to Highlight the 2022 Ballot
November 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist One thing has been inevitable ever since extreme liberals in the California Legislature led...
Edify TV: West LA Civic Center Redevelopment
November 8, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Learn about two proposals to redevelop the West Los Angeles Civic Center in this video made possible by School of...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Homeless Man Arrested in Connection to Malibu Brush Fire
Fire breaks out near encampment early Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles sheriff's deputies arrested a homeless man in...Read more
POPULAR
Homeless Man Arrested in Connection to Malibu Brush Fire
Fire breaks out near encampment early Thursday morning By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles sheriff's deputies arrested a homeless man in...Read more