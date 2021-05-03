LAFD Airlift Teen Following Sullivan Mountian Biking Accident

A teenager was airlifted to a local hospital after a mountain biking accident on Sullivan Fire Road over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported at 11:06 a.m. at Sullivan Fire Road when a teen male mountain bicyclist suffered non-life-threatening wrist and shoulder injuries sustained in a fall.

An LAFD Rescue Helicopter landed nearby, and LAFD Flight Paramedics stabilized his injuries before flying him directly to an area hospital.

No further details are available.