LAFD Honors Firefighters for Life-Saving Rescue in Palisades

Despite Challenging Topography, Which Hindered Communication, the Firefighters Successfully Located the Hiker

The Los Angeles Fire Department honored a group of firefighters on Saturday for their heroic efforts in saving the life of a hiker who suffered a silent heart attack while trekking in Temescal Canyon in June 2023.

The Fire Commission commended the firefighters, including Captain Michael McIndoe, Firefighter/Paramedic Jesse Beck, and others. “The coordinated efforts of the members from Fire Station 69, the diligent 911 call-taker and the talented Air Operations not only resulted in the successful hoist rescue of a hiker in distress but also saved the life of a man who was having a ‘silent heart attack’.” LAFD stated in a post.

On that day, a 55-year-old man hiking with friends in the Pacific Palisades suddenly felt weak and dizzy as they neared the trailhead. Unbeknownst to him, he was experiencing a silent myocardial infarction, commonly known as a silent heart attack.

When the hiker’s condition worsened, his friends called 9-1-1, triggering a comprehensive rescue operation. Task Force 69 and a paramedic rescue ambulance were dispatched to the scene, while LAFD Air Operations sent two helicopters to assist in the effort. Despite the challenging topography, which hindered communication, the firefighters successfully located the hiker.

Recognizing the signs of a serious heat-related emergency, the LAFD crew administered immediate medical care. When a 12-lead electrocardiogram revealed the hiker was in the midst of a heart attack, the team quickly hoisted him out of the canyon and airlifted him to a medical facility for advanced treatment.