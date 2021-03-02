LAFD Knocks Down Palisades Brush Fire

Sunday blaze handled by LAFD crews

By Chad Winthrop

A Pacific Palisades brush fire was knocked down by LAFD crews over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the fire was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of 300 N Paseo Miramar, near the Self Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine.

“First arriving LAFD ground units handled less than one-quarter (0.25) acre of brush in steep terrain,” the LAFD said.

No injuries were reported. In addition, no structure was threaten or damaged.

Officials say that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Though the incident occurred in the vicinity of an apparently downed or arcing power line or transformer – and there is a power outage reported in the vicinity, the specific cause of the fire remains under investigation,” the LAFD said.

At least 600 LADWP customers were offline due to the downed power line