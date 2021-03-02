LAFD Knocks Down Palisades Brush Fire

Sunday blaze handled by LAFD crews

By Chad Winthrop

A Pacific Palisades brush fire was knocked down by LAFD crews over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the fire was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday in the area of 300 N Paseo Miramar, near the Self Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine.

“First arriving LAFD ground units handled less than one-quarter (0.25) acre of brush in steep terrain,” the LAFD said.

No injuries were reported. In addition, no structure was threaten or damaged.

Officials say that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Though the incident occurred in the vicinity of an apparently downed or arcing power line or transformer – and there is a power outage reported in the vicinity, the specific cause of the fire remains under investigation,” the LAFD said.

At least 600 LADWP customers were offline due to the downed power line

in Fire, News
Related Posts
News, Video

Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir: Palisades Today – March, 1, 2021

March 2, 2021

Read more
March 2, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir * At&T Tower...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Greek Street Food Anyone?

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

A souvlaki and gyro house serving up authentic Greek street food is eyeing a second Westside location. Learn more in...

The Draycott's Scallop Crudo. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, News

Three Palisades-Area Restaurants Joining dineL.A.

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

First ‘spring’ season of culinary event to begin first week in March By Kerry Slater Three Palisades-area restaurants will participate in...
News, Video

New Improved Traffic Flow Coming to Chautauqua and PCH intersection.

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

Changes to the intersection at Chautauqua and PCH are in the works to help the flow of traffic coming from...
News, Real Estate

California Is the 2nd Least Affordable State to Size Up for a Home Office

February 24, 2021

Read more
February 24, 2021

One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s biggest impacts on the labor market has been the remarkable shift to working from home...
News

Lifeguards Have Busy Weekend

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

Wind swells, inshore holes, warm weather result in buys weekend for lifeguards Summer-esque weather combined with a combination of hazardous...

P-22. Photo: NPS/Jeff Sikich.
News

An Old Mountain Lion Going Strong After a Decade

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

P-22 fitted with new GPS radio collar By Chad Winthrop Biologists have put a new GPS radio collar on P-22,...
News, Video

American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help: Palisades Today – February, 22, 2021

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * American Red Cross Blood Drive on February 23 Needs Your Help...
News, Real Estate

Large Properties Drive-up Palisades Home Sales Amid Pandemic

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking in Palisades By Sam Catanzaro Interest in large properties with five-bedrooms or more...
News, Video

Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack

February 19, 2021

Read more
February 19, 2021

While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...

Harvest Apple Pie from WInston Pies. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, News

Popular Brentwood Pie Shop Opening Santa Monica Location

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Santa Monica storefront for Winston Pies By Kerry Slater One of Los Angeles’s best pie shops based out of Brentwood...
News, Video

Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods.

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
News

Authorities ID Pedestrian Killed Crossing PCH in Pacific Palisades

February 17, 2021

Read more
February 17, 2021

27-year-old Carlos Barahona as victim in Sunday crash Authorities have identified the pedestrian who was killed by an oncoming car...
News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor

February 17, 2021

Read more
February 17, 2021

A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
News, Westside Wellness

Palisades Alliance For Seniors Holding Grief Zoom Meeting

February 16, 2021

Read more
February 16, 2021

This week the Palisades Alliance for Seniors is hosting a Zoom meeting this week featuring an important and timely topic...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR