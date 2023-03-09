LAFD Rescues Injured 67-Year-Old Hiker From Remote Pacific Palisades Trail

Woman airlifted to hospital in fair condition following Thursday rescue

LAFD crews rescued an injured hiker from remote trail area near Pacific Palisades Thursday. Air Operations lowered a rescuer to the 67-year-old female victim and transported her to a local hospital by helicopter.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported on Thursday around 1:15 p.m. in the area around Los Liones trail.

The responding LAFD crews located an injured hiker on a hiking trail in a remote location of the trail.

“LAFD Air Operations located an approximately 67-year-old female in fair condition, lowered a rescuer to her, and hoisted her into the airship. LAFD transported her by air to a local hospital,” the LAFD noted.

The LAFD had nothing further to report on this incident.