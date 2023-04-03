LAFD Rescues Three Hikers Around the Palisades via Separate Hoist Operations

Friday and Saturday rescues conducted by LAFD Air Ops
Three separate rescues took place in the Santa Monica Mountains in the area around Pacific Palisades over the past few days.
In the first incident, LAFD Air Ops conducted a hoist operation to safely retrieve an injured adult male hiker in an area with heavy canopy coverage at 17726 Camino De Yatasto. The 9-1-1 call was received at 5:12 p.m. on March 31, and the patient was transported to the hospital.
On April 1, two more hiker rescues were conducted via hoist operation. The first involved a 60-year-old male patient with a non-traumatic medical complaint, located at 995 Temescal Canyon Road. LAFD Air Ops lowered a rescuer to transport the patient after receiving the 9-1-1 call at 9:30 a.m.
The second rescue on April 1 involved a 43-year-old female hiker with a non-life-threatening injury, located at 3000 Reseda Boulevard. LAFD Air Ops conducted a hoist operation due to the remote location and transported the patient. The 9-1-1 call was received at 11:40 a.m.
No further details were provided for any of the incidents.