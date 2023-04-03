LAFD Rescues Three Hikers Around the Palisades via Separate Hoist Operations

Friday and Saturday rescues conducted by LAFD Air Ops

​​​​Three separate rescues took place in the Santa Monica Mountains in the area around Pacific Palisades over the past few days.

In the first incident, LAFD Air Ops conducted a hoist operation to safely retrieve an injured adult male hiker in an area with heavy canopy coverage at 17726 Camino De Yatasto. The 9-1-1 call was received at 5:12 p.m. on March 31, and the patient was transported to the hospital.

On April 1, two more hiker rescues were conducted via hoist operation. The first involved a 60-year-old male patient with a non-traumatic medical complaint, located at 995 Temescal Canyon Road. LAFD Air Ops lowered a rescuer to transport the patient after receiving the 9-1-1 call at 9:30 a.m.

The second rescue on April 1 involved a 43-year-old female hiker with a non-life-threatening injury, located at 3000 Reseda Boulevard. LAFD Air Ops conducted a hoist operation due to the remote location and transported the patient. The 9-1-1 call was received at 11:40 a.m.

No further details were provided for any of the incidents.