LAPD and Family Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing 69-Year-Old Woman

Photo: Los Angeles Police Department

Beryl Angela Thomas Last Seen in Fairfax Area; May Be Disoriented

The family of Beryl Angela Thomas and detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the missing 69-year-old woman.

Thomas was last seen on July 11, 2024, in the Fairfax area, specifically in the 1400 block of Hi Point Street. She is known to frequent the area around Fairfax Avenue and Pico Boulevard and regularly uses the Los Angeles public bus system.

Thomas is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Her family is uncertain about the clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance, but she often wears a long-sleeved shirt, sweatpants, and dark-rimmed prescription glasses.

The family has expressed concerns that Thomas may appear confused or disoriented if approached. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Wilshire Division detectives at (213) 922-8205. For non-business hours or weekend inquiries, please call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted through the “P3 Tips” mobile app by selecting L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as the local program.

