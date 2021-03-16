LAPD Pre-Identifies Palisades Village as Potential Looting Target

The National Guard at Palisades Village on May 31, 2020. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

LAPD says there are no specific intelligence threats but still ready to pre-deploy officers

By Sam Catanzaro

As the trial against Derek Chauvin– the police officer charged with killing George Floyd–began in Minneapolis last week, the LAPD says it has identified Palisades Village as a potential target for looting and vandalism in the event of unrest, despite having no specific intelligence threats.

Last week, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) West Los Angeles Area Captain Jonathan Tom notified residents and business owners the department is preparing for different reactions to the trial.

According to Tom, the West Los Angeles division does not have any specific intelligence regarding potential unrest in the area, but has pre-identified locations that are likely to be targets of looting, vandalism and protests.

“We do not know when the trial will conclude, but we do know that there are some in the community that are concerned about the potential for civil unrest,” Tom wrote in a letter. “My purpose in communicating with you is to let you know that West Los Angeles Area (WLA) and the Department are diligently preparing for different reactions to the trial. That being said, we fervently hope for a peaceful reaction to the outcome of the trial.”

In a phone call with Palisades News, Tom said that the Westside locations are Westfield Century City, Westwood Village, Palisades Village and Wilshire Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard corridors. During the unrest of May 31, National Guard troops were called to protect Palisades Village as looting was underway in downtown Santa Monica.

“If it becomes necessary, we will pre-deploy officers to those locations,” Tom said.

In addition, Tom noted that the Department is conducting tabletop exercises to evaluate its preparedness.

In the phone call, Tom stressed that there is no indication of any unrest at the present time but, but that the LAPD is still preparing for the possibility in the same way they did ahead of Election Day and Inauguration Day.

While budget cuts has led to an overall reduction of LAPD officers citywide, Tom says the number of patrol officers on the Westside has increased.

“While we have had a reduction in overall Department personnel, the Chief of Police has directed more resources to be allocated to patrol divisions. As a result, you may have noticed more black and white patrol vehicles driving around your neighborhoods. In my time at West LA, we have never had so many officers in patrol as we do now,” Tom wrote.

in News
Related Posts
Rick Caruso's Malibu beachfront mansion. Photo: Facebook.
News, Real Estate

Rick Caruso’s Oceanfront Mansion on the Market

March 15, 2021

Read more
March 15, 2021

$40 million price tag on Malibu property By Toi Creel A luxury oceanfront mansion is now on the market near...

Santa Ynez Waterfall Trail. Photo: LA County.
News

Senior Found Dead Near Pacific Palisades Hiking Trail

March 12, 2021

Read more
March 12, 2021

73-year-old dies of heart-related incident Tuesday A 73-year-old man’s body was found at a Pacific Palisades hiking trail this week....

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Dining, News

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Ghost Kitchen’ Delivering to Pacific Palisades

March 12, 2021

Read more
March 12, 2021

Controversial wellness company launches healthy takeout venture By Kerry Slater Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop–the controversial wellness company–has opened a “ghost kitchen”...

P-96. Photo: NPS /Jeff Sikich.
News

Young Female Mountain Lion Discovered

March 10, 2021

Read more
March 10, 2021

Year-old cougar appears to be in good condition By TJ Montemer A young female mountain has been discovered by local...

Melo, a French bulldog that was stolen in Santa Monica last fall. Photo: Courtesy.
Crime, News

Attempted Armed Robbery of Two Dogs in Pacific Palisades

March 9, 2021

Read more
March 9, 2021

Suspect brandishes knife in Friday evening attempted robbery By Sam Catanzaro Two dogs were the target of an attempted armed...
News, Video

Brush Fire Burns a Quarter Acre Near North Bellino Drive: Palisades Today – March, 8, 2021

March 8, 2021

Read more
March 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Brush Fire Burns a Quarter Acre Near North Bellino Drive *...
News, Video

Caltrans Gate on PCH and Temescal Repaired

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

After six months a Caltrans gate near PCH and Temescal which prevented access to a restricted fire danger area has...
News, Video

Palisades Residents May Finally Have Reliable Service.

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

After 4 months of community complaints to At&T and the FCC. The AT&T tower South of Mastros on PCH has...
News, Real Estate, Video

“McMansion” Sized Home on Marquez Causing Community Concerns

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

Palisades residents urge City to enforce Coastal Act, Zoning Codes, and setbacks to new development on Marquez Ave. Brought to...

UTLA teachers on strike outside Paul Revere Middle School in 2018. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Education, News, Westside Wellness

LAUSD and Teachers Union Negotiate as Vaccine Supply Increases

March 3, 2021

Read more
March 3, 2021

Over 40,000 vaccines allotted to LAUSD as teachers union calls for slower return By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles school officials...
Fire, News

LAFD Knocks Down Palisades Brush Fire

March 2, 2021

Read more
March 2, 2021

Sunday blaze handled by LAFD crews By Chad Winthrop A Pacific Palisades brush fire was knocked down by LAFD crews...
News, Video

Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir: Palisades Today – March, 1, 2021

March 2, 2021

Read more
March 2, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Grieves Death of 6th Grader Molly Steinsapir * At&T Tower...
Dining, News, Video

Edify TV: Greek Street Food Anyone?

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

A souvlaki and gyro house serving up authentic Greek street food is eyeing a second Westside location. Learn more in...

The Draycott's Scallop Crudo. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, News

Three Palisades-Area Restaurants Joining dineL.A.

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

First ‘spring’ season of culinary event to begin first week in March By Kerry Slater Three Palisades-area restaurants will participate in...
News, Video

New Improved Traffic Flow Coming to Chautauqua and PCH intersection.

February 25, 2021

Read more
February 25, 2021

Changes to the intersection at Chautauqua and PCH are in the works to help the flow of traffic coming from...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR