LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Sexual Assault Case Against Character Actor Gabriel Olds

Photo: LAPD

Detectives Urge More Victims to Come Forward After Pressing Seven Felony Charges 

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations-West Bureau’s Special Assault Section are actively seeking more victims and witnesses related to a series of sexual assaults allegedly committed by Gabriel Olds, a 52-year-old actor and screenwriter.

The investigation began on January 19, 2023, when a 41-year-old woman reported to police that Olds raped her at her home in Los Angeles. Subsequently, two more adult victims came forward, recounting similar experiences dating back to 2013. They described consensual dating encounters with Olds that allegedly turned into violent sexual assaults.

On July 19, 2024, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Olds with seven felony sexual assault charges, and the Los Angeles Superior Court issued a warrant for his arrest, setting bail at $3.5 million.

Olds was arrested by West Bureau investigators on August 7, 2024, around 9:40 a.m., near Norway Lane and Norman Place in Brentwood. 

Originally from New York and a Yale University graduate, Olds has worked as an actor and screenwriter since the early 1990s. The victims reported that Olds used his Ivy League background and film industry success to meet women for dates. In recent years, several women reported meeting him through dating apps. According to the victims, Olds initially gained their trust but later turned violent. 

Investigators have identified three women whom Olds allegedly assaulted and two others who reported less violent sexual conduct. Given Olds’s travels for work, detectives believe there may be more victims nationwide who have yet to come forward.

“We heard the same story again and again,” said Detective Brent Hopkins, a supervisor in the Special Assault Section. “Mr. Olds started off charming but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes. Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he’s off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard.”

Anyone with information that could help identify additional victims or witnesses is urged to contact LAPD’s Operations-West Bureau, Special Assault Section, Detective Hopkins at 39343@lapd.online or (213) 473-0417. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also download the “P-3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

in News
Related Posts
News, Upbeat

Chinese Retailer MINISO Opening Soon on Promenade

August 9, 2024

Read more
August 9, 2024

Founded in 2013 by Chinese entrepreneur Ye Guofu, MINISO prides itself in the affordability of its “trendy lifestyle products.” By Zach Armstrong Soon,...
News

Golda Zahra to perform Liu in concert gala performance of Turandot

August 9, 2024

Read more
August 9, 2024

Walt Disney Hall with Dream Orchestra Adds Golda Zahra to the Ticket By Susan Payne After a remarkable sold out...
News, Video

(Video) “Snackville” Now Open at Santa Monica Pier

August 9, 2024

Read more
August 9, 2024

The Food Court Presents Five New Dining Options @palisadesnews The Santa Monica Pier has five new dining options #santamonica #california...

Photo: LAFD
News, Upbeat

LAFD Honors Firefighters for Life-Saving Rescue in Palisades

August 8, 2024

Read more
August 8, 2024

Despite Challenging Topography, Which Hindered Communication, the Firefighters Successfully Located the Hiker The Los Angeles Fire Department honored a group...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Sabrina Carpenter Launches New “Short n’ Sweet” Smoothie at Erewhon

August 8, 2024

Read more
August 8, 2024

Limited-Time Drink Blends Tropical Flavors With Premium Ingredients Erewhon, the upscale grocery chain known for its celebrity-endorsed products, has announced...

Photo: Santa Monica Brew Works
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Brew Works, Hot Dog on a Stick, and HIT Living Dog Rescue Host Charity Pup Bash

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Event Features Giveaways, Pet Adoptions, and Charitable Donations Santa Monica Brew Works and Los Angeles non-profit dog rescue HIT Living...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

“Capture” Operation Initiated to Rescue Lost Hiker on Palisades Trail

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Due to the Precarious Location, the Rescue Team Opted for a ‘Capture’ Operation Instead of a Standard Hoist A hiker...

Photo: LADA
News

LA County Man Charged with Child Sexual Abuse; Authorities Search For Other Victims

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

Investigators Reach Out to Multiple Schools and Childcare Centers Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced in a press...
Hard, News

Invasive Plant Species Found in Temescal Gateway Park

August 7, 2024

Read more
August 7, 2024

The Invasive Plant Was Introduced to the U.S. As an Ornamental Vine in the Late 1800s By Zach Armstrong Recent...
News

Blissful Beachside Beauty and Wellness at Shutters and Casa

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

Elevate your regimen with the exclusive ‘Coastal Summer Bliss’ package at two of Santa Monica’s most luxurious spas—Sea Wellness Spa...
News, Video

(Video) Construction Underway for Santa Monica’s New Skating Rink

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

The Rink Will Debut Aug. 10 @palisadesnews Construction is underway for Santa Monica’s new roller skating rink #santamonica #california #fyp...

Photo Credit: Casey Robinson
Dining, Food & Drink, News

MICHELIN Guide California 2024: Seven New Stars Shine in the Golden State

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

Vespertine earns two MICHELIN Stars and Receives a Green Star.  The 2024 MICHELIN Guide California has unveiled its latest selection,...

Photo: Instagram: @santamonicaartmuseum
News, Upbeat

SMAM Extends “Accidentally Wes Anderson” Exhibit Through August

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

The Exhibition Opened in May, With Varied Hours Between Wednesday and Sunday The “Accidentally Wes Anderson: The Exhibition” has been...
News

NEW to Santa Monica: Enjoy Your Favorite Hurry Curry Dishes on Ocean Park

August 6, 2024

Read more
August 6, 2024

By Susan Payne This summer, enjoy your favorite authentic Japanese curry and Yoshoku cuisine at Hurry Curry of Tokyo’s new...
News

Award-Winning Soprano Golda Zahra to debut role of Liu in concert GALA performance of Turandot at Walt Disney Hall celebrating 100 years of Puccini

August 5, 2024

Read more
August 5, 2024

Los Angeles, California, July 23, 2024. LA Music Center’s Spotlight Award winner Golda Zahra to perform in concert gala production...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR