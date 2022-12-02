LAPD Seeks Suspect Wanted for Sexually Assaulting Woman Hiking in Santa Monica Mountains

Man in his 30s sought in connection to November 21 sexual assault

By Sam Catanzaro

Police are searching for a man wanted for sexually assaulting a woman hiking on a trail located in the Sepulveda Pass.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident occurred on November 21 around noon on a trail near the 17000 block of Mulholland Drive. The Department did not specify the trail’s name, but the address provided is that of the Upper Canyonback Trail.

“The suspect approached the victim from behind, forced her to a secluded area, and sexually assaulted her,” the LAPD said.

The victim describes the suspect as a White or Hispanic male, around 30 years old, with a two-inch scar on his right forearm.

“As a reminder, hike in pairs and tell someone where you are going. Carry a cell phone in case of an emergency and always be aware of your surroundings,” the LAPD noted in announcing the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Joseph Hampton, West Valley Detective Division at 36817@lapd.online or 818-374-7717. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.