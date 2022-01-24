Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Live Oak Tree Planted In Honor Palisades 100th Birthday
* Large Vigil Held After Fatal Stabbing Of Palisades Native Brianna Kupfer
Large Vigil Held After Fatal Stabbing Of Palisades Native Brianna Kupfer: Palisades Today – January 24th, 2022
City Breaks Ground on Water Self-Sufficiency Project
January 24, 2022 Juliet Lemar
City Representative Sunny Wang explains what the new improvements to the Arcadia Water Treatment Plant will mean for local residents..Video...
Updating Palisades’ Residential Zoning Rules and Baseline Mansionization Ordinance?
January 21, 2022 Staff Writer
PPCC discusses outdated residential zoning rules and baseline mansionization ordinance By Dolores Quintana Should there be changes made to rules...
Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Palisades-Area Crash
January 21, 2022 tj@smmirror.com
No injuries reported in Friday incident By Sam Catanzaro Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the Palisades...
Westside Home Prices Rising?
January 21, 2022 Staff Writer
Redfin report shows 11.1 percent increase in median home prices By Dolores Quintana Are Westside home prices rising? On the...
Kristin Crowley Nominated as L.A.’S First Female Fire Chief
January 20, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Ralph Terrazas announces retirement By Sam Catanzaro Officials this week announced that Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas will retire after nearly...
New Italian Restaurant Opens in Pacific Palisades
January 19, 2022 Staff Writer
Spruzzo Restaurant and Bar now open in highlands By Dolores Quintana A new Italian restaurant is now open in Pacific...
Arrest Made in Murder of Brianna Kupfer
January 19, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Shawn Laval Smith in police custody By Sam Catanzaro Police have arrested a man suspected of the murder of Brianna...
Police ID Suspect Wanted for Murder of Brianna Kupfer
January 19, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
UPDATE: Shawn Laval Smith, the suspect responsible for the murder of Brianna Kupfer is in custody, after being located and...
Market Report: Beauty Meets Flavor with Edible Flowers
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Edible Flowers can add flavor, beauty, and some have medicinal benefits. Learn about three types of Edible Flowers at the...
Santa Monica Outdoors Program Extended Without Fees
January 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Outdoors program has been extended for local businesses. Hear from a city official and local restaurant owner about...
City Clerk Rules That Recall Effort Against Mike Bonin Has Failed
January 19, 2022 Staff Writer
Final tally 1,350 signatures short of required amount By Dolores Quintana The group that attempted to recall Los Angeles City...
World’s Largest Wildlife Crossing Set to Break Ground
January 18, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Crossing over the 101 Freeway set to break ground this spring By Sam Catanzaro The world’s largest wildlife crossing will...
Los Angeles Homeless Count Postponed Amid COVID-19 Surge
January 18, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
LAHSA count to take place February 23 for Westside By Sam Catanzaro On Friday, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority...
Genesis Invitational PGA Golf Tour Coming To Westside: Palisades Today – January 17th, 2022
January 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Genesis Invitational PGA Golf Tour Coming To Westside* Marquez Charter Elementary Welcomes...
Tsunami Leaves Palisades Undamaged
January 17, 2022 tj@smmirror.com
Volcanic explosion in Tonga sends small tsunami to West Coast over the weekend By Sam Catanzaro A tsunami that reached...
