Lauren Conrad Sells Pacific Palisades Mansion for $5M

Lauren Conrad, alongside her husband William Tell, sold their Pacific Palisades mansion for $5 million, PopSugar reported. The couple originally purchased the 5,871-square-foot Spanish mansion in 2015 for $4.4 million, and under Lauren’s interior decoration skills, the property underwent transformations.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home received a white paint job, exuding an open, beachy ambiance that mirrors LC’s signature style, PopSugar reported. The master bathroom, boasting grand proportions, and a circular dressing room with French doors leading to a balcony surely left a lasting impression on the new buyers. The property, listed by Keller Williams’ Linda Ferrari and Main Beach Realty’s Cary Glenn, also featured a swimming pool complete with a waterslide.

Conrad is a TV star, as well as a fashion designer and author. In 2004, she made a name for herself starring in the reality television series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which followed her and her friends’ lives in their hometown.

The mansion’s elegance and charm are captured in the photos showcasing the beautiful Pacific Palisades property. Go here for more photos https://www.popsugar.com/home/lauren-conrad-sells-pacific-palisades-home-43514397.