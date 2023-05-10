Lifeguard Towers at Will Rogers Beach to be Painted with Pride Colors

The Beach Area Has Been a Popular Destination For Gay Men Since The 1940s and was Later Named Ginger Rogers Beach in Honor of The Famous Screen Legend.

The county Board of Supervisors approved a motion to paint two lifeguard towers located on the LGBTQ+ community’s traditional coastal haven, Ginger Rogers Beach, with the colors of the Progress Pride Flag.

The towers, numbered 17 and 18, are located on Will Rogers State Beach, north of the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica. The beach area has been a popular destination for gay men since the 1940s and was later named Ginger Rogers Beach in honor of the famous screen legend.

The location has also been a center of political activism, hosting various events ranging from fundraisers for AIDS victims to anti-Vietnam War petition drives. As part of Pride Month celebrations, the two lifeguard towers will be painted with the Progress Pride Flag colors and unveiled on June 17.

The painted towers will also be accompanied by educational signs detailing the history of the beach.