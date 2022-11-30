Live Music Comes to The Draycott Next Week

Concerts set for Monday and Tuesday

By Dolores Quintana

The Culver Steps complex has a new ramen restaurant on the way as reported by What Now Los Angeles. AFURI Izakaya is a Japanese restaurant that was founded near Mount Afuri. The restaurant’s page on The Culver Steps website says, “From the start, AFURI’s signature ramen dish has relied on this water to produce the superior quality and flavor of our dishes. In 2016, AFURI opened its first restaurant outside of Japan in Portland, Oregon after discovering that the geography of Mount Hood produced water with similar characteristics to Mount Afuri. Our U.S. locations use this water, coupled with high-quality local ingredients, and the same techniques employed in our central kitchen in Japan, to produce our famous ramen broth and other authentic dishes.” Mount Afuri is known for the purity of the water that flows from the snowpack which is an integral part of the restaurant’s cuisine.

The page also explains, “Our U.S. locations use this water, coupled with high-quality local ingredients, and the same techniques employed in our central kitchen in Japan, to produce our famous ramen broth and other authentic dishes. But, AFURI offers more than just exceptional food. Our mission is to “make the world better through ramen”, and we are committed to using our love of Japanese cuisine to share culture and build community. This ranges from providing a place for people to experience a meaningful and traditional Japanese meal, to showcasing our passion for the craft of food making, and doing our part to contribute to the enrichment of the communities where we live and work.”

AFURI was founded in 2001 and first came to the USA in 2016 with a restaurant located in Portland. Since then, AFURI has opened 11 restaurants total in Oregon, California, Canada, Hong Kong, Portugal and Singapore.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Market Report, Video

Market Report: Pomegranates For Your Holiday Meal and Decor

December 1, 2022

Read more
December 1, 2022

Pomegranates and persimmons for your holiday meals, drinks, and decor..Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pacific Palisades Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland

November 30, 2022

Read more
November 30, 2022

Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive...
Holiday, News, Video

Free Holiday Events In Downtown Santa Monica This December

November 30, 2022

Read more
November 30, 2022

The Santa Monica Place hosts weekly events throughout the month of December, learn what is happening in this video sponsored...
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Community Council Holiday Dinner & Awards Gala Next Week

November 29, 2022

Read more
November 29, 2022

December 8 at Temescal Canyon Park The board of the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) congratulates the local community recognition...
News, Upbeat Beat

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel Celebrates the Holidays

November 29, 2022

Read more
November 29, 2022

Head to the beach this December to experience the hotel’s seasonal family-friendly activities This year, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel...
News, Video

George Wolfberg Park At Potrero Canyon Opening Ceremony This Weekend

November 29, 2022

Read more
November 29, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Department Of Water And Power Is Seeing Input From The Community* George...
Education, News

SMMUSD Superintendent Leaving Post

November 29, 2022

Read more
November 29, 2022

Dr. Ben Drati to become Superintendent of the Bellflower Unified School District By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: What We Learned From Campaign 2022

November 28, 2022

Read more
November 28, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The road to democracy was long and winding in 2022, with much shock and surprise as LA...
Crime, News

Pepperdine on Heightened Security Measures Following Shooting Threat

November 28, 2022

Read more
November 28, 2022

Officials say they “do not currently view this as a highly credible threat” By Sam Catanzaro  Pepperdine University announced heightened...
Food & Drink, Video

Coral Tree Cafe Celebrates 20 Years With Lively Event

November 24, 2022

Read more
November 24, 2022

Coral Tree Cafe is celebrating its 20th anniversary on November 30th with live music, giveaways, and drink specials, learn how...

Photo: primacocina.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Prima Cantina Now Open in Kayndaves Space

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Santa Monica restaurant expands to Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana Prima Cantina’s new Pacific Palisades location is now officially open...
Community, Food & Drink, News, Video, Wellness

Nourish L.A Feeds Thousands Each Week With Excess Food

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: What We Learned From Campaign 2022

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The road to democracy was long and winding in 2022, with much shock and surprise as LA...
News, Upbeat Beat

Troop 223 Boy Scout Effort to Repair Termite-Infested Trail Handrail

November 22, 2022

Read more
November 22, 2022

Ari Candela leads community service effort on a Beverly Hills hiking path By Keemia Zhang Last month, Ari Candela, patrol...
News, Upbeat Beat

Martin Short Headlines First Post-Pandemic Speaker Program for the Pacific Palisades Library Association

November 22, 2022

Read more
November 22, 2022

Martin Short: In Conversation at the Palisades Library kicks off the New Writers, Artists and Musicians Series with a members-only...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR