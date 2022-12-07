Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps

Pre-professional dancer Lilly Olvera and professional guest artist Maté Szentes receive standing ovations at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica last weekend. Olvera starred as the Sugar Plum Fairy with Szentes as her Cavalier, pictured here with company soloists (from right) Sofia Strauser, Isabel Bugacov, Kalea Harrison, Shanghai Kaye, Sawyer Jordan, and Dylan Weinstein. Photo: Anne Slattery.