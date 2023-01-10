Local Artist Martha Meade to Lead Adult Painting Class at Palisades Library

Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m.

Join Pacific Palisades-based artist Martha Meade for an adult painting class at the Palisades Branch Library this weekend.

The free event will take place Saturday, January 14 at 2 p.m. Space is limited so please email palsds@lapl.org or come by the Reference Desk to register.

“Come spend an afternoon learning how to paint with Martha Meade. You will be painting with acrylics on canvas and producing a masterpiece each of you can take home and hang on your wall. Martha is a Pacific Palisades-based painter who works primarily in oils on canvas. She is a long-time resident of Pacific Palisades and a member of the Pacific Palisades Art Association,” reads an event description.

To learn more about Martha, visit http://www.marthameade.com/wordpress/ or https://www.facebook.com/MarthaMeadeArt