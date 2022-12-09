Local Boy Scouts Host 75th Annual Christmas Tree Lot

Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching priceless life lessons
Day Roda. Photo: GoFundMe.
News

Body Found in Malibu Identified by Family as Transgender Woman

December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022

Day Roda was a member of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, organization says in expressing condolences By Susan Payne A...

Photo: Hal Horowitz Photography
Charity, Community, Upbeat Beat

National Charity League Hosts Fashion Show for Charity at the Brentwood Country Club

December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022

December 4 event collects donations for the Mar Vista Family Center, Hollygrove, and the Ronald McDonald House By Keemia Zhang...
events, Holiday, Video

Ring in the Holiday Season With Events at The Fairmont

December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022

Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica

Kitten P-112. Photo: NPS / Jeff Sikich.
News

Biologists Discover Litter of Mountain Lions in Santa Monica Mountains

December 9, 2022

December 9, 2022

Two new adult female mountain lions also discovered in Santa Susana Mountains Biologists have announced a new kitten litter and...

Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rosti Brentwood Close to Opening?

December 8, 2022

December 8, 2022

Fall opening set for Tuscan kitchen By Dolores Quintana Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per...
Food & Drink, Video

What to Plant in Your Winter Garden According to the Experts

December 8, 2022

December 8, 2022

Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens..Video sponsored by...

Lobster bolognese with brown butter truffle froth from Citrin. Photo: Instagram.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

No Palisades Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars

December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022

18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...

Pre-professional dancer Lilly Olvera and professional guest artist Maté Szentes receive standing ovations at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica last weekend. Olvera starred as the Sugar Plum Fairy with Szentes as her Cavalier, pictured here with company soloists (from right) Sofia Strauser, Isabel Bugacov, Kalea Harrison, Shanghai Kaye, Sawyer Jordan, and Dylan Weinstein. Photo: Anne Slattery.
News, Upbeat Beat

Westside Ballet Sells Out the Broad Stage for 9th Year in Residence

December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022

The performance company’s 49th Season of the Holiday Classic featured several Palisades Dancers The longest-running NUTCRACKER production in SoCal returned...
events, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps

December 7, 2022

December 7, 2022

The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
News

Local Artist Carries out Acorn Planting Project in the Santa Monica Mountains

December 6, 2022

December 6, 2022

Rebecca Youseff raising environmentalism awareness through art By Keemia Zhang  Los Angeles artist Rebecca Youseff is carrying out a project...
News, Video

Palisades-Malibu YMCA Christmas Tree Lot At Simon Meadow Now Open

December 6, 2022

December 6, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Palisades-Malibu YMCA Christmas Tree Lot At Simon Meadow Now Open* Grand Opening...
events, News, Video

Annual Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11 years

December 6, 2022

December 6, 2022

Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
News

City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Plan to Allow Camping in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone

December 5, 2022

December 5, 2022

City of Malibu Press Release The City of Malibu is raising significant wildfire concerns and continues its strong opposition to...
News, Real Estate, Video

Former Home Of Steve McQueen Listed For $17M in Malibu: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 5th, 2022

December 5, 2022

December 5, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Malibu Home Of Steve Mcq=Queen Listed For $17M* $12M Topanga Property Showcases...

