.
Video sponsored by Vistamar School.
Local Boy Scouts Host 75th Annual Christmas Tree Lot
Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching priceless life lessons
Body Found in Malibu Identified by Family as Transgender Woman
Day Roda was a member of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, organization says in expressing condolences By Susan Payne A...
National Charity League Hosts Fashion Show for Charity at the Brentwood Country Club
December 4 event collects donations for the Mar Vista Family Center, Hollygrove, and the Ronald McDonald House By Keemia Zhang...
Ring in the Holiday Season With Events at The Fairmont
December 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Now through January The Fairmont Hotel & Bungalows is offering holiday programming.Video sponsored by ICE Santa Monica
Biologists Discover Litter of Mountain Lions in Santa Monica Mountains
Two new adult female mountain lions also discovered in Santa Susana Mountains Biologists have announced a new kitten litter and...
Rosti Brentwood Close to Opening?
December 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Fall opening set for Tuscan kitchen By Dolores Quintana Brentwood has a new ROSTI Tuscan Kitchen on the way per...
What to Plant in Your Winter Garden According to the Experts
December 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learn all the delicious and nutritious must have plants for your winter garden from Logan of Logan’s Gardens..Video sponsored by...
No Palisades Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars
December 7, 2022 Staff Writer
18 new California restaurants added to the guide By Dolores Quintana The Michelin Restaurant Guide has released its list of...
Westside Ballet Sells Out the Broad Stage for 9th Year in Residence
December 7, 2022 Staff Writer
The performance company’s 49th Season of the Holiday Classic featured several Palisades Dancers The longest-running NUTCRACKER production in SoCal returned...
Local Art Studio Hosts Toy Drive and Winter Camps
December 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Paint:Lab in Santa Monica is hosting winter camps and a toy drive. Learn how to get involved in this...
Local Artist Carries out Acorn Planting Project in the Santa Monica Mountains
December 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Rebecca Youseff raising environmentalism awareness through art By Keemia Zhang Los Angeles artist Rebecca Youseff is carrying out a project...
Palisades-Malibu YMCA Christmas Tree Lot At Simon Meadow Now Open
December 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Palisades-Malibu YMCA Christmas Tree Lot At Simon Meadow Now Open* Grand Opening...
Annual Venice Sign Lighting Celebrates 11 years
December 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Venice celebrates the 11th year of lighting the Venice sign on Windward ave for the holidays!.Video sponsored by School of...
City of Malibu Continues Opposition to County Plan to Allow Camping in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone
December 5, 2022 Staff Writer
City of Malibu Press Release The City of Malibu is raising significant wildfire concerns and continues its strong opposition to...
Former Home Of Steve McQueen Listed For $17M in Malibu: Palisades Real Estate Report – December 5th, 2022
December 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Former Malibu Home Of Steve Mcq=Queen Listed For $17M* $12M Topanga Property Showcases...
digital
