Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs

The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you can help in this video brought to you by School of Rock.

in News, Video
Photo: Courtesy Alzheimer’s Association
News, Upbeat Beat

Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer's

November 16, 2021

November 16, 2021

November 16, 2021

Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier By Sam Catanzaro Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063...

Photo: laparkrangers.com
Crime, News

Bonin Lone Dissenting Vote in Motion to Arm Park Rangers

November 16, 2021

November 16, 2021

November 16, 2021

Motion advances out of committee to arm rangers in City parks By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles' Chief Park Ranger Joe...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings

November 16, 2021

November 16, 2021

November 16, 2021

Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana   Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...

Photo: Facebook (@LosAngelesFireDepartment).
News

Temporary Restraining Order Is Denied to LAFD Union in Vaccine Mandate Case

November 15, 2021

November 15, 2021

November 15, 2021

December 2 hearing set by judge By Dolores Quintana An application to the Superior Court of Los Angeles for a...
News, Video

Palisades Historical Society Set To Host Centennial Celebration: Palisades Today – November 15, 2021

November 15, 2021

November 15, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisadian Allison Holdorff Polhill Announces Council Run For District 11 * Palisades Historical...
Food & Drink, Video

Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant

November 12, 2021

November 12, 2021

November 12, 2021

Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
News

RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored

November 11, 2021

November 11, 2021

November 11, 2021

Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing By Sam Catanzaro A year-long study of a group of...
News

Could a Public Bank of Los Angeles Become a Reality Soon?

November 11, 2021

November 11, 2021

November 11, 2021

LA City Council exploring the possibility of creating public bank By Dolores Quintana Assembly Bill 857 passed and was signed...

Photo: palisadeschamber.com
News

Palisades Chamber of Commerce To Merge With Malibu Chamber After Losing Lease

November 11, 2021

November 11, 2021

November 11, 2021

Decrease in membership part of chamber's challenges By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce has lost its lease...

Photo: Facebook (@MikeBoninCD11).
News

Recall Bonin Petitioners Say They Have Enough Signatures for Recall Election

November 11, 2021

November 11, 2021

November 11, 2021

Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City...

Photo: PF Changs (Facebook)
Dining, News

Los Feliz Butcher Comes to Westside, Breadblock Expanding, P.F. Changs Closes

November 10, 2021

November 10, 2021

November 10, 2021

Palisades Dining Scene November 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Montana Avenue Location for McCall's Meat & Fish...
Food & Drink, Video

Christmas Lima Beans at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 10, 2021

November 10, 2021

November 10, 2021

Just in time for the holidays we discover the many different varieties of beans offered at the Santa Monica Farmers...
Video, Wellness

Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide

November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021

Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
News, Video

New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station

November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021

November 9, 2021

Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
Crime, News

Suspect Sought for Fatal Palisades Hit and Run

November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

Police seek suspect in connection to November 4 hit and run By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver...

