The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you can help in this video brought to you by School of Rock.
Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs
Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s
November 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier By Sam Catanzaro Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063...
Bonin Lone Dissenting Vote in Motion to Arm Park Rangers
November 16, 2021 Staff Writer
Motion advances out of committee to arm rangers in City parks By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ Chief Park Ranger Joe...
Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings
November 16, 2021 Staff Writer
Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...
Temporary Restraining Order Is Denied to LAFD Union in Vaccine Mandate Case
November 15, 2021 Staff Writer
December 2 hearing set by judge By Dolores Quintana An application to the Superior Court of Los Angeles for a...
Palisades Historical Society Set To Host Centennial Celebration: Palisades Today – November 15, 2021
November 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisadian Allison Holdorff Polhill Announces Council Run For District 11 * Palisades Historical...
Most Expensive Pizza In the World at Local Venice Restaurant
November 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Brabu restaurant in Venice has a 24k Gold Pizza, a cannabis pizza, and even pizzas inspired by the upcoming holidays....
RAND Study: Unhoused Veterans Services Need to Be Tailored
November 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Year-long study finds that few able to obtain permanent housing By Sam Catanzaro A year-long study of a group of...
Could a Public Bank of Los Angeles Become a Reality Soon?
November 11, 2021 Staff Writer
LA City Council exploring the possibility of creating public bank By Dolores Quintana Assembly Bill 857 passed and was signed...
Palisades Chamber of Commerce To Merge With Malibu Chamber After Losing Lease
November 11, 2021 Staff Writer
Decrease in membership part of chamber’s challenges By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce has lost its lease...
Recall Bonin Petitioners Say They Have Enough Signatures for Recall Election
November 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Petition to recall councilmember files signatures with City Clerk By Sam Catanzaro A group petitioning to recall Los Angeles City...
Los Feliz Butcher Comes to Westside, Breadblock Expanding, P.F. Changs Closes
November 10, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Palisades Dining Scene November 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro Montana Avenue Location for McCall’s Meat & Fish...
Christmas Lima Beans at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
November 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Just in time for the holidays we discover the many different varieties of beans offered at the Santa Monica Farmers...
Local Doctor Helps Cure Cervical Cancer Worldwide
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cervical cancer is 100% preventable with accessible screenings. Dr. Gordon is helping provide life saving treatment and screenings in under-resourced...
New Protected Bike Lanes Near 17th St / SMC Station
November 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Construction is currently underway for new protected bike lanes near 17th St / SMC Station. Learn more in this video...
Suspect Sought for Fatal Palisades Hit and Run
November 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Police seek suspect in connection to November 4 hit and run By Sam Catanzaro Police are searching for a driver...
