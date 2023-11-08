Local Dance Company to Perform Global Cultural Dance Styles

Dance Students Will Transport the Audience to Far-Flung Corners of the Globe

The Santa Monica College Global Motion World Dance Company’s fall 2023 performance will feature an array of dance styles from around the world.

The performances are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 19, both commencing at 7:30 p.m. These displays of diverse world dance will take place at The Broad Stage, nestled within the SMC Performing Arts Center, located at 1310 11th Street (intersecting with Santa Monica Boulevard).

Students from SMC will transport the audience to far-flung corners of the globe, sharing the excitement and enchanting beauty of various cultural dance styles, both traditional and contemporary. The repertoire includes West African, Contemporary Ballet, Hawaiian/Tahitian, Indonesian, Mexican Folklórico, Salsa, Hip Hop, and many more. The program will also feature a dance piece specially crafted for Global Motion by the renowned choreographer Wilfried (“Willy”) Souly, along with two dance compositions by SMC Dance Department’s resident company, Ballet Folklórico Flor de Mayo (BFFM).

The costumes for each season are meticulously handmade by professional costumer Patricia Oliva.

Distinguished Los Angeles dance artist and choreographer Wilfried Souly, originally from Burkina Faso, has been a lecturer at the UCLA World Art & Culture/Dance Department since 2009. He has acquired expertise in African traditional and contemporary dances and has engaged in various international collaborations and performances.

In a delightful addition to the program, SMC’s dance company in residence, Ballet Folklórico Flor de Mayo, will mesmerize the audience with two folklórico dances from Jalisco and Coahuila, both choreographed by Alondra Ramirez and Ashley Ramirez.

Global Motion operates under the artistic direction of Raquel Ramirez and Sri Susilowati. Ramirez, an SMC dance professor, is the founder and director of a folklórico performance group that celebrates the traditions and cultures of Mexico, while Susilowati, originally from Indonesia, creates and performs traditional and contemporary works that focus on community, gender, and ethnicity.

SMC dance students have the opportunity to audition to choreograph pieces each semester for Global Motion. In the upcoming spring semester, the selected student choreographers will be Liam Gifkins, Stephanie Beltran, Heather Angpauco, and Micah Klassen.

Advance tickets are available at $20 for general admission (with a service charge). Tickets can be purchased online through smc.edu/tickets or via phone at 310-434-3005 (available on weekdays with limited hours). On the day of the performance, tickets will also be available for $23 (with a service charge) at The Broad Stage Box Office within the SMC Performing Arts Center. Free on-site parking is available, and seating will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.