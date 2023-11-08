Local Dance Company to Perform Global Cultural Dance Styles

Photo: Santa Monica College. (Global Motion dancers: Sandra Lee and Jade Lelievre)

Dance Students Will Transport the Audience to Far-Flung Corners of the Globe

The Santa Monica College Global Motion World Dance Company’s fall 2023 performance will feature an array of dance styles from around the world.

The performances are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 19, both commencing at 7:30 p.m. These displays of diverse world dance will take place at The Broad Stage, nestled within the SMC Performing Arts Center, located at 1310 11th Street (intersecting with Santa Monica Boulevard).

Students from SMC will transport the audience to far-flung corners of the globe, sharing the excitement and enchanting beauty of various cultural dance styles, both traditional and contemporary. The repertoire includes West African, Contemporary Ballet, Hawaiian/Tahitian, Indonesian, Mexican Folklórico, Salsa, Hip Hop, and many more. The program will also feature a dance piece specially crafted for Global Motion by the renowned choreographer Wilfried (“Willy”) Souly, along with two dance compositions by SMC Dance Department’s resident company, Ballet Folklórico Flor de Mayo (BFFM).

The costumes for each season are meticulously handmade by professional costumer Patricia Oliva.

Distinguished Los Angeles dance artist and choreographer Wilfried Souly, originally from Burkina Faso, has been a lecturer at the UCLA World Art & Culture/Dance Department since 2009. He has acquired expertise in African traditional and contemporary dances and has engaged in various international collaborations and performances.

In a delightful addition to the program, SMC’s dance company in residence, Ballet Folklórico Flor de Mayo, will mesmerize the audience with two folklórico dances from Jalisco and Coahuila, both choreographed by Alondra Ramirez and Ashley Ramirez.

Global Motion operates under the artistic direction of Raquel Ramirez and Sri Susilowati. Ramirez, an SMC dance professor, is the founder and director of a folklórico performance group that celebrates the traditions and cultures of Mexico, while Susilowati, originally from Indonesia, creates and performs traditional and contemporary works that focus on community, gender, and ethnicity.

SMC dance students have the opportunity to audition to choreograph pieces each semester for Global Motion. In the upcoming spring semester, the selected student choreographers will be Liam Gifkins, Stephanie Beltran, Heather Angpauco, and Micah Klassen.

Advance tickets are available at $20 for general admission (with a service charge). Tickets can be purchased online through smc.edu/tickets or via phone at 310-434-3005 (available on weekdays with limited hours). On the day of the performance, tickets will also be available for $23 (with a service charge) at The Broad Stage Box Office within the SMC Performing Arts Center. Free on-site parking is available, and seating will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Hank’s
Dining, News

L.A. Times Gives “Best Burger” Title to Palisadian Restaurant Once Again

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

The Eatery Is Celebrating the Occasion Through November With a “Best Burger” Special By Zach Armstrong A Palisadian restaurant’s signature...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Scroll Making Workshop Coming to Getty Villa

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

The Free Drop-in Program Is Part of the the Egyptian Book of the Dead Exhibition By Zach Armstrong A Papyrus...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

“An Evening of Honor” to Celebrate Medal of Honor Recipients in Palisades

November 8, 2023

Read more
November 8, 2023

The Event Seeks to Honor Six Heroes Who Have Exhibited Unparalleled Courage The American Legion Ronald Reagan-Palisades Post 283 is...
Upbeat, Video

(Video) Meet The Best of Venice 2023 Winner – Best Hair Salon

November 7, 2023

Read more
November 7, 2023

The Salon Venice, located along Venice Blvd., is this year’s Best Salon winner. @palisadesnews The Salon Venice is the this...
News, Video

(Video) Meet the 2023 Best of Santa Monica Winner – Best Jeweler

November 7, 2023

Read more
November 7, 2023

The Jewel Shop, located at 1353 3rd Street Promenade, was voted 2023’s best jeweler in Santa Monica. @palisadesnews The Jewel...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Homeless Task Force To Discuss Restructuring, Other Subjects at Upcoming Meeting

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

The Event Will Feature Prominent Speakers  On Monday, Nov. 13 from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., the Pacific Palisades Task...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Multi-Car Crash in Palisades Leads to Serious Injuries

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

The Crash Occurred Near the Palisades Lutheran Church By Zach Armstrong A three-vehicle crash on the 790 block of North...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Revised Policy Increases Affordable Housing Requirements in Marina del Rey

November 6, 2023

Read more
November 6, 2023

This Mandate Applies to New Leases or New Development Projects. By Zach Armstrong After the L.A. Board of Supervisors approved...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

European-Inspired Estate on Huntington Bluffs Lists for Nearly $25M

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

The Home Comprises an Entertainer’s Kitchen, a Wine and Billiards Room, a Library, an Elevator and 10-Vehicle Garage This European-inspired...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Palisades Residence with Home Theater and Cascading Waterfall Lists for Over $14M

November 5, 2023

Read more
November 5, 2023

The Lower Level Includes a Climate-Controlled Wine Storage, a Fitness Center, Two Guest Suites and a Versatile Recreation Area On...
News, Video

(Video) Two Immersive Domes Coming to Downtown Santa Monica

November 3, 2023

Read more
November 3, 2023

Haibu Media Group is bringing a film dome, arcades, and more to DTSM @palisadesnews Santa Monica is getting two immersive...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Halloween Night Fire in Palisades Extinguished by LAFD

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

The Blaze Posed a Possible Risk for Structures in the Area of the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates By Zach...

Photo: Cleobella
Hard, News

Holiday Collection Pop-Up by Katherine Schwarzenegger Coming to Palisades Village

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

The Collection Is in Partnership With Cleobella, an Ethically Handmade Accessories Brand Committed to Sustainability Katherine Schwarzenegger and Angela O’Brien,...

Photo: Instagram: @artstablesm
Dining, News

This is the “Social Hour” Menu Offered at Art’s Table

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

Everything From Bar Bites to $6 Beers to $10 Wines By Zach Armstrong Situated at 1002 MONTANA AVE., the festive...

Photo: McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams
Dining, News

McConnell’s Offers Ice Cream-Infused Pumpkin Pie for Thanksgiving

November 2, 2023

Read more
November 2, 2023

The Shop Has a Sweet Addition to the Dinner Table This Holiday By Zach Armstrong McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams has...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR