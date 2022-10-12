Local Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List

Photo: tallulasrestaurant.com

Tallula’s, Nobu and more make list

By Dolores Quintana 

Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and a Santa Monica Canyon restaurant has made the cut. 

Tallula’s in the Pacific Palisades, just a short walk from the beach, is one of them. Tallula’s describes their philosophy on their website, which says, “Tallula’s is a coastal Mexican restaurant from Rustic Canyon Family partners Josh Loeb and Zoe Nathan. We’re housed in a former Tex-Mex restaurant that Josh and Zoe used to frequent as kids, so a lot of fond memories were made here, with many future ones to come! We’re open every day for dinner, with happy hour from Monday-Friday and weekend brunch.” 

Nobo Malibu also made the cut. The restaurant is one of the most exclusive in Los Angeles and world famous. Some of their dishes include: Roasted King Crab with Uni, Bigeye and Bluefin Toro Tartare, Monkfish Pate with Caviar and Lobster Ceviche on Limestone Lettuce. 

Neptune’s Net also was one of the restaurants included. The restaurant describes their history on their website and say, “For over half a century, Neptune’s Net has been a special part of history. In 1956, NASA aerodynamicist, Eastman Jacobs, retired and started the restaurant across beautiful County line beach in Malibu, California. The original building has not changed and is currently the site of the “restaurant side.” Over the decades, the “seafood side” and the outdoor patio area were added, but the place has still kept its historic flair. Come hang out amongst other tourists, locals, celebrities, families, beach-goers, surfers, hikers, foodies, exotic car clubs, motorcycles, and bicyclists! Enjoy some fish and beer and view the epic waves in the Pacific Ocean. You deserve it!”

