Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Local Storefront Elizabeth Lamont Has Moved
* Boy Scouts Partner With Councilman Mike Bonin For A Beach Clean Up
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Local Storefront Elizabeth Lamont Has Moved: Palisades Today – February 14th, 2022
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans
February 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...
Mar Vista Resident Stephanie Clements Announces Campaign For City Controller
February 14, 2022 Staff Writer
Clements Running On An Anti-Corruption, Pro-Fiscal Responsibility Platform By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista resident Stephanie Clements announced her campaign for...
CD-11 Council Candidates Talk About Homelessness
February 14, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Candidates Jim Murez, Allison Holdorff-Polhill, Traci Park, Mike Newhouse, Greg Good, Vince Sulaitis, Mat Smith, and Erin Darling engage in...
New Composting Law For California
February 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Are You Composting Correctly? Learn what to put in your green bins in this video brought to you by Sheriff...
Rick Caruso Has Officially Filed Paperwork To Run For Mayor Of Los Angeles
February 11, 2022 Staff Writer
Billionaire Has Changed His Party Registration From No Preference To Democratic By Dolores Quintana Billionaire developer Rick Caruso has filed...
Los Angeles Is First In The Nation For Luxury Home Sales
February 11, 2022 Staff Writer
Compass Report Shows Strong Sellers Market, Prices Exploding By Dolores Quintana In a report published by Compass, the largest independent...
Unique Local Date Ideas For Valentines Day
February 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Looking for a Valentine’s Day date idea that supports local businesses and will impress your date? Today we visit three...
Super Bowl Pre-Game Show to Be Broadcast From Santa Monica Pier
February 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Pier will be the location for the Super Bowl Pre-Game show broadcast. Learn more in this video...
Citizen Public Market Restaurants Offering Superbowl Game Day Specials and Big Screen TV
February 9, 2022 Staff Writer
You Can Watch The Game While Eating Tasty Food By Dolores Quintana Citizen Public Market in Culver City is hosting...
Local Gift Store Closing After 40 years
February 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Gift Garden is closing its doors after 40 years in the community. Today we chat with store owner Susan about...
Market Report: What Veggie Can You Substitute For Potatoes?
February 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Want potatoes without the carbs? Try using turnips. These versatile veggies can create an entire meal all by themselves. Learn...
Outdoor Transitional Pre-K Harnesses the Power of Nature to Teach STEAM
Roots and Wings Pre-K School Teaches Kids Using STEAM Method By Susan Payne Nestled between the Santa Monica mountains and...
2022 Oscar Nominations Have Been Announced
Power Of The Dog and Dune Lead With The Most Nominations By Dolores Quintana The nominations for the 94th annual...
Local Bakeries Sweet Valentine’s Day Specials
February 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The holiday of love is just around the corner and in celebration we visited three Westside bakeries celebrating Valentine’s Day...
La Cruz Drive Needs To Be Repaved After Water Main Bursts
Street Has Needed Repairs For Some Time By Dolores Quintana On Feb. 2 at 6:45 a.m., a water main burst...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans
The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...Read more
POPULAR
Outdoor Transitional Pre-K Harnesses the Power of Nature to Teach STEAM
Roots and Wings Pre-K School Teaches Kids Using STEAM Method By Susan Payne Nestled between the Santa Monica mountains and...Read more