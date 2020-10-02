Local Swimmer Fourth Person Ever to Cross Santa Monica Bay

Bergman swimming across Santa Monica Bay. Photo: Courtesy.

On September 3, Abby Bergman succeeded in swimming solo 27 miles across Santa Monica Bay in 16 hours 25 minutes and 53 seconds. Bergman is only the fourth person to successfully swim the grueling distance from Point Dume in Malibu to Rocky Point in Palos Verdes.

Swimming across Santa Monica Bay is an immense challenge. Obstacles include rapidly changing currents and winds, low water temperatures, curious sea life, and the grind of the ultra-long distance.

Bergman started with an additional hardship; rough 4+ foot swells made the Pacific Star’s journey from San Pedro to Malibu a nauseating 3-hour trip. Bergman battled seasickness and threw up multiple times before jumping in. “I felt so bad I almost didn’t get into the water, but I made a promise to myself that I would at least try. As soon as I hit the water I felt better, and after about an hour of swimming, I was really having fun.”

Jumping from the boat into the 62 -degree waters on September 2 just before midnight (at 11:41:15 p.m.), Bergman swam to shore, climbed out onto the beach and stood waiting – the boat sounded a short burst of loud horn blows, and Bergman entered the surging waters. Once in the water, she began to relax into her swim rhythm and pulled strongly despite the ocean slop.

Bergman swam under a full moon through 24-knot headwinds and choppy waters throughout the night. The kayak accompanying her had to be pulled out shortly after the swim began, as the headwinds made it impossible for the paddler to keep up with Bergman.

The kayaker was buffeted north by high winds; so Bergman and the boat stopped and waited in place for approximately 25-30 minutes until the kayak could get back to the boat and be pulled out. For the rest of the night, Bergman swam close to the port side of the Pacific Star.

Feeds were thrown to Bergman on a rope by one of her crew every 30 minutes; Bergman would stop briefly to eat and drink, and to check before continuing. The full moon made visibility easier for Bergman and crew.

As the sun rose on September 3, winds dropped to a gentle breeze and the ocean turned to glass – perfect swim conditions. The kayak now re-entered the waters, paddled in 4+ hour shifts by Jax Cole and by Dan Simonelli, both experienced open-water swimmers and paddlers.

The rest of the swim progressed smoothly until the end when Bergman had to swim through a thick kelp bed that surrounds Rocky Point in Palos Verdes. Both kayaks assisted Bergman in finding a path to finally reach and touch the rocky cliff face of Lunada Bay. At 16:07:08 p.m. Sept. 3, Bergman had completed her epic swim.

After the swim, Bergman shared “I am sore and really sunburned, but happy and proud that I pushed through!”

in News
Related Posts
Eugene Levy. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Eugene Levy Named as Honorary Mayor of Pacific Palisades

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Levy takes over rrole from Billy and Janice Crystal By Toi Creel Eugene Levy has been named the honorary mayor...

NPS biologist Seth Riley and CDFW biologist Dustin Pearce work together to weigh a mountain lion kitten. Photo: Los Angeles Zoo.
News

Attempt to Foster Orphaned Local Mountain Lion Kittens

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Santa Monica Mountain biologists unsuccessful in fostering attempt This summer, biologists with the National Park Service (NPS) at Santa Monica...
News, Video

YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! Palisades Today – October, 1, 2020

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * YMCA Pumpkin Patch Officially Open! * Street Sweeping Parking Enforcement Resumes...
News

Heat Storm Causes Power Outages in Over 1,000 Palisades Households

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

LADWP reports power outages Thursday afternoon in Marquez Knolls, Palisair, the Huntington, Rustic and SM Canyons By Sam Catanzaro The...

The Office Burger at Father's Office. Photo: Instagram.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Handful of Westside Restaurants Make ‘Essential Los Angeles Burgers’ List

October 2, 2020

Read more
October 2, 2020

Eater LA includes handful of Westside restaurants among the essential Los Angeles burgers. By Kerry Slater A handful of Westside restaurants...
News, Video, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Avoiding a ‘Twindemic’

September 30, 2020

Read more
September 30, 2020

Local officials are trying to avoid a double dose of hospitalizations from the flu and coronavirus being coined a ‘Twindemic.’...
Crime, News

Stolen Motorcycle, Meth Arrest

September 29, 2020

Read more
September 29, 2020

Pacific Palisades crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Stolen Vehicle 800 Swarthmore, 9/26/20 btwn 4:30 PM...
News, Video

‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Coming to Pali High: Palisades Today – September, 28, 2020

September 29, 2020

Read more
September 29, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Halloween Freak Fest Film Competition Coming to Pali High * LA...

Santa Ynez Canyon Trail in Topanga State Park. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LAFD Rescue Hiker Who Falls Into Pacific Palisades Ravine

September 28, 2020

Read more
September 28, 2020

Hike airlifted after fall into ravine over weekend at Santa Ynez trail By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters rescued a hiker who...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Trident Center Redevelopment

September 26, 2020

Read more
September 26, 2020

The Westside’s Trident Center is getting a major overhaul and new name as part of a flurry of development in...
News, Politics

Pacific Palisades Community Council Announces Election Results

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

New board to have first official meeting October 8 The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) has announced the results of...
News, Video

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
News, Video

Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters: Palisades Today – September, 24, 2020

September 25, 2020

Read more
September 25, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Residents Receive Wrongly Addressed EDD Letters * Increases In Covid-19 Cases...

Photo: LA County.
News, Westside Wellness

How Do You Know if the Wildfires Are Making You Sick?

September 23, 2020

Read more
September 23, 2020

UCLA pulmonologist on how people can tell if the wildfires are making them sick By Toi Creel Even if you...

An LA County COVID-19 testing site. Photo: LA County (Facebook).
News, Westside Wellness

Will County See Another Surge in COVID-19 Cases Due to Labor Day Crowds?

September 22, 2020

Read more
September 22, 2020

County health officials keeping close eye on data this week By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County health officials are monitoring...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR