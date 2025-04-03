London-Based Vocal Ensemble to Perform Renaissance Program as part of Music Guild Initiative

Known for singing without a conductor, the ensemble emphasizes a chamber music approach to early choral music

Stile Antico, a twelve-member vocal ensemble known for its interpretations of Renaissance polyphony, is set to perform in Santa Monica on April 4 as part of the Music Guild’s Choral Arts Initiative.

The London-based group will present a program titled “The Golden Renaissance,” featuring sacred and secular works from 16th-century composers including Thomas Tallis, William Byrd, Josquin des Prez, Tomás Luis de Victoria, and Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina.

Founded in 2005, Stile Antico has earned multiple international awards for its recordings and has performed extensively throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. Known for singing without a conductor, the ensemble emphasizes a chamber music approach to early choral music.

The performance is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m., with a pre-concert discussion titled “Liner Notes” starting at 7:10 p.m. While the concert is planned to take place at St. Matthew’s Church in Pacific Palisades, organizers noted that it may be moved to St. Augustine’s Church at 1227 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, depending on venue availability.

Reserved seating will be held for Music Guild subscribers until 7:45 p.m. and latecomers will be seated between pieces at the discretion of ushers.

Stile Antico’s appearance is part of a broader series supported by private donors and aims to bring renowned choral groups to Southern California audiences.

For more information, visit musicguild.org.