Los Angeles City Councilmember Looks to Ban Homeless Encampments Near Libraries

Centennial Park in Venice near the Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library. Photo: Nick Antonicello.

Joe Buscaino introduces motion over the weekend  

By Sam Catanzaro

Two days after the Los Angeles City Council voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycares, Councilmember Joe Buscaino is now pursuing a prohibition on encampments near city libraries.

Last year an anti-camping law went into effect in the City of Los Angeles. This law bans sleeping and encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycares, but only after enforcement for each location is approved by City Council. On May 31, Los Angeles City Council voted 13-2 to have the City Attorney prepare an ordinance that would prohibit encampments within 500 feet of any school or daycare facility. Councilmembers Mike Bonin and Nithya Raman were the lone no votes. Once the City Attorney prepares the ordinance, City Council would have to vote it into law. 

Following Tuesday’s Council vote, Buscaino on Friday introduced a motion that would ban encampments within 500 feet of all Los Angeles Public Libraries.

“Libraries are an essential public resource and one of the pillars of our society,” Buscaino said Saturday at Centennial Park in Venice announcing the motion. “Unfortunately, encampments are correlated with increased fire risk like what just occurred in Venice at the Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library. This motion will help us take the necessary action to preserve a vital public resource. We should not have to wait until one of our libraries burns down before we act.”

Buscaino was referring to a May 27 tent fire that broke out near the Venice library.  

Buscaino’s new motion is currently pending in the Homelessness and Poverty Committee.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness Discusses Using City-Owned Property for Shelters

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

City Controller Ron Galperin speaks at recent PPTFH meeting By Dolores Quintana City Controller Ron Galperin was invited by the...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Officials Warn of Ecstasy Pills Contaminated With Fentanyl as Three Santa Monica Students Recover From Overdose

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Warning comes after three SMMUSD students recover from overdose  By Sam Catanzaro Officials are warning of a large number of...
News, Video

Elon Musk Tweets Endorsement For L.A Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso: Palisades Today – June 6th, 2022

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Elon Musk Tweets Endorsement For L.A Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso* Palisades Library...

The solarium from a 1930s estate in Brentwood Park. Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Tech Entrepreneur Saves Classic 1930s Estate From Demolition

June 5, 2022

Read more
June 5, 2022

John Herring buys Brentwood Park estate for $12.8 million By Dolores Quintana Tech CEO John Hering has saved a classic...

Left to right: Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, Anthony Diaz, Jose Barron and SMPD Chief Ramon Batista in February during the SMPD Citizen Award ceremony. Photo: SMPD.
News

Two Westside Men Honored for Saving Police Officer From Cardiac Arrest

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Jose Barron and Anthony Diaz honored for saving police officer having cardiac arrest By Dolores Quintana The American Red Cross...

Left to right Charity Chandler, Cole Topher Grace, Ashley Grace. Photo: Courtesy CASA.
News, Upbeat Beat

CASA/LA Benefit Raises $800,000 for Child Welfare & Juvenile Justice Services at Skirball Center

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

REIMAGINE Gala hosted by Topher & Ashley Grace raised funds at 10th annual event By Staff Writer Court Appointed Special...
News, Upbeat Beat

Teen Cancer America to Host Third Annual Polo Event at Will Rogers Polo Club

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Fundraiser to feature music, food, hospitality and more! By Staff Writer Teen Cancer America (TCA), the national non-profit founded by...

Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration. Photo: Flickr (@kenlund).
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Mails Notices of Delinquent Payments for Property Owners

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Keith Knox, Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, is in the process of mailing approximately 162,000 Notices of Delinquency...

The Brentwood Farmers Market. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Assembly Bill AB 2691 Could Bring Cannabis Sales to Farmers Markets

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

Bill passes California Assembly’s Appropriations Committee By Dolores Quintana Farmers markets might get a lucrative new revenue stream and a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Introduces Legislation Aimed at Price Gouging at Gas Stations

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

By Staff Writer This week, in response to the sharp increases in oil prices, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz...
Education, News

Teenage Ukrainian Refugee Enrolled at Palisades High School After Fleeing the Country

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

By Dolores Quintana When Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to attack Ukraine in February in an attempt to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...

LAFD Air Ops respond to a hiker fatality on Sunday in the area near Will Rogers State Park. Photo: Citizen App.
News

53-Year-Old Man Dies From Heart Attack Hiking in Pacific Palisades

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

Jay Goldberg dies while hiking Sunday By Sam Catanzaro A man died while hiking in Pacific Palisades over the weekend...
News, Video

Memorial Mural For Molly Steinsapir Unveiled At Theatre Palisades: Palisades Today – May 31st, 2022

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Memorial Mural For Molly Steinsapir Unveiled At Theatre Palisades* Win $1000 Dollars...

The LAFD combats a brush fire burning in the bluffs above Pacific Palisades in 2021. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Pacific Palisades Hillside Task Force Surveys Encampments and Fire Hazards

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

By Dolores Quintana On May 18, The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness met with other local enforcement agencies at...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR