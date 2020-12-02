Los Angeles Closes Playgrounds

Trails, beaches and other outdoor spaces remain open

By Chad Winthrop

The City of Los Angeles has closed playgrounds as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“We will also be closing our playgrounds and outdoor fitness zones until further notice,” says the Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks

According to the city, beaches, trails and parks remain open — but gathering at these sites with people outside of your household is prohibited. Golf courses, tennis courts, pickleball, skate parks and community gardens will remain open for individuals and members of a single household.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County health officials confirmed 46 new deaths and 7,593 new cases of COVID-19. The number of new COVID-19 cases significantly surpassed the previous high of 6,124 new cases seen last week.

There are 2,316 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 24% of these people are in the ICU. This exceeds the peak of 2,232 people hospitalized with COVID-19 during the July surge. The daily number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased nearly every day since November 1 when the daily number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 was 799.

