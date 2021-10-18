Los Angeles Leads the Nation in Adaptive Reuse for 2022

Quarter of conversion projects in pipeline located in former offices

By Dolores Quintana

Adaptive reuse of already existing buildings is on the rise in 2021 and is expected to grow even more in 2022. 

The pandemic-induced remote work boom has led to many office buildings being left vacant, according to a study by Rent Cafe. Adaptive reuse is defined by Chesco Planning.org as “the process of repurposing buildings for viable new uses and modern functions, other than those originally intended to address present-day needs. Reuse allows for a building’s continued use and helps it remain a viable community asset.”. Rather than demolishing old buildings that potentially have historical value or spending twice the money and time destroying a building completely, merely to raise another in its place, adaptive reuse is like recycling. 

Adaptive reuse, like recycling, helps lessen the environmental impact of construction. Emil E. Malizia, PhD, CRE, of the Department of City & Regional Planning, UNC at Chapel Hill said, as quoted by Rent Cafe, “Perhaps the most compelling reason to choose adaptive reuse for apartments versus new apartment construction is the lower environmental impact, especially if demolition is involved,” He adds, “Adaptive reuse mitigates climate change; demolition and new construction do not.”

The City of Los Angeles will be leading the way in 2022 with the largest amount of projected conversions in the nation. Rent Cafe’s study says, “In fact, LA prides itself on having the highest number of future residential conversions overall, with more than 4,300 apartments set to be redeveloped as of 2022. Another future project is the notorious Cecil Hotel which recently reached world fame due to it being featured in a popular Netflix documentary. The building is expected to be a mix of hotel and apartment building, housing a total of 290 units.”

While hotels were the buildings that were converted the most during the year 2020, the adaptive use of the office buildings has risen to the top for similar reasons. Because of stay at home orders and the repeated surges of the COVID virus, particularly the highly contagious Delta variant, many businesses and employers have totally switched to a work at home model. This has left many office buildings vacant and unused.

Rent Cafe reports that “One-quarter of the conversion projects in the pipeline are located in former offices and will result in more than 12,300 apartments. One such example is the Mayer Building, the stunning Los Angeles landmark that is expected to create 79 affordable apartments.”

in Real Estate
Related Posts
Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Real Estate

Leonardo DiCaprio Selling Carbon Beach Home

October 18, 2021

Read more
October 18, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 18, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Superstar actor Leonardo DiCaprio owns multiple properties in Malibu, but...

15278 W Antioch Street in the Pacific Palisades. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Palisades Design Review Board Denies Proposed Business Opening

October 16, 2021

Read more
October 16, 2021

New location for The Hydration Room denied By Dolores Quintana A proposal submitted to the Palisades Design Review Board to...

301 Ocean North apartment complex in Santa Monica. Photo: 301ocean.com.
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Apartments Sell for Over $50 Million

October 9, 2021

Read more
October 9, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 11, 2021 By Dolores Quintana As reported by the Santa Monica Lookout, a mid-century apartment...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Exploring Funding Rental Subsidies for 10,000 Homeless Individuals

October 9, 2021

Read more
October 9, 2021

Creation of “Housing Now” Program approved by lawmakers last month By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council recently approved the...

The American Legion Hall Post 283, located at 15247 La Cruz Drive. Photo: Facebook (@PacificPalisadesPost283).
News, Real Estate

Palisades ​​American Legion Hall Post Renovations Underway

October 9, 2021

Read more
October 9, 2021

Six month renovation process begins September 27 By Dolores Quintana The American Legion Hall Post 283, located at 15247 La...
Real Estate

Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs 27 New Housing Bills Into Law

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

Package of laws signed by the governor aimed at boosting affordable housing production By Dolores Quintana Gov. Gavin Newsom, addressing...

Matt Damon’s former Pacific Palisades mansion. Photo: Realtor.com
Real Estate

Matt Damon Sells Pacific Palisades Home After Price Drop

October 4, 2021

Read more
October 4, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene, October 4, 2021 By Dolores Quintana Matt Damon Sells Pacific Palisades Home After Price Drop As...

“Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most far-reaching housing bills of this year and this century. These are Senate Bills 9 and 10, whose aim is to end single family zoning in most parts of California and allow far more housing density at the will of property owners, even in most fire zone,” writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty
Opinion, Real Estate

Expect a Rebellion Against Key Housing Bills

September 14, 2021

Read more
September 14, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist  Self-congratulations flowed easily the other day among ultra-liberal state legislators after they passed the two most...

1601 San Onofre Drive. Photo: realtor.com.
Real Estate

Pacific Palisades Mansion With Retractable Roof Sells for Record $83 Million

August 2, 2021

Read more
August 2, 2021

Ardie Tavangaria sells mansion to unknown buyer  By Chad Winthrop A Pacific Palisades spec mansion has sold for $83 million–a...
Real Estate, Video

Update on $870M UCLA Student Housing Expansion Project

August 2, 2021

Read more
August 2, 2021

UCLA is expanding student housing with 3 buildings currently in development. Video brought to you by Hillside Memorial.
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: West LA Chili Bowl Denied Historic-Cultural Status

July 12, 2021

Read more
July 12, 2021

Recently LA City Council voted to deny the West LA Chili Bowl Historic-Cultural Monument, one of the oldest surviving examples...
Real Estate, Video

New Historic Hotel Opens in Venice

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

The Venice V hotel is a lifestyle hotel right off the boardwalk, rooted in history with a modern flare. Learn...
Real Estate

City Redistricting Hearing Tonight

July 6, 2021

Read more
July 6, 2021

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council The City Redistricting Commission will be drawing new boundaries for our area starting...
Real Estate

$30 Million Mountaintop Parcel Selling on Auction

June 28, 2021

Read more
June 28, 2021

30-acre property selling to highest bidder By Chad Winthrop A $30 million, 30-acre mountaintop parcel is selling to the highest...
Real Estate, Video

Snap and Hulu Expanding Westside Presence

June 26, 2021

Read more
June 26, 2021

Snapchat and Hulu are expanding their footprints on the Westside. Learn more in this video made possible by Malibu Community...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR