Loyola High School Senior Athlete Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Manhattan Beach

Photo: Facebook

Former Palisades Resident Moved to the South Bay After Losing Home in Fire

Braun Levi, a senior at Loyola High School, who recently clinched his fourth consecutive Mission League doubles championship, was fatally struck around 12:46 a.m. on May 4 while walking with a friend along Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

Responding officers found Levi lying near a vehicle in the 100 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard. Paramedics transported him to a nearby trauma center, where he was pronounced dead despite life-saving efforts.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Jenia Belt of Los Angeles, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence. Authorities said she may face additional charges, including murder. Belt is currently being held without bail at the Manhattan Beach Police Department jail.

Levi’s death has devastated the Loyola High School community and the broader South Bay area. Known for his sportsmanship and academic dedication, Levi had just celebrated another major athletic milestone, his league championship. The victory came after a difficult year for Levi’s family, who relocated to Manhattan Beach after losing their Pacific Palisades home in the January wildfires.

The Levi family released a statement which said, “After losing Braun, there will forever be an emptiness in our hearts – we are choosing to celebrate the extraordinary 19 years we were lucky enough to share with him. Braun lived with a spirit few ever do – always smiling, endlessly curious, and with a hint of mischief. While he was known for his talent on the tennis court and his academic achievements, what made us the most proud was the way he treated others – with kindness, respect, and a light that shined in every room he entered. Trust us, there was never a dull moment with Braun. He will be missed deeply and remembered always. His legacy of joy and generosity will live on in everyone who knew and loved him. Our lives and hearts will never be the same. LLB.”

Loyola Athletics posted a statement as well, which says, “Levi, 18, was a four-year Varsity starter for Loyola Tennis and cemented himself as one of the most accomplished student-athletes in program history, having just won his 4th consecutive league championship on April 29th.

The ultimate team captain, Levi was a true leader throughout our campus, serving as a member of the Student Council, a senior Big Brother, a Kairos retreat leader, and a volleyball team manager, to name a few.

His lovable personality, infectious smile, and boundless energy made him a beloved member of the Loyola community. He was a true Man for and With Others, and we will miss him dearly. We love you, Braun.” 

Police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact Manhattan Beach Traffic Officer Gaunt at (310) 802-5098.

