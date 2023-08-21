Lucasfilm President Puts Malibu Home on Market for $18.5M

Photo: Facebook: @The Academy

Kathleen Kennedy Is an Eight-Time Academy Award-Nominated Producer and Executive

Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, and her producer spouse Frank Marshall, have placed their Malibu residence on the market for a price of $18.5 million, Patch reported.

Located on Carbon Mesa, their former boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms, presenting a compound that delivers sweeping vistas of the ocean through its generously sized windows. The residence now for sale is characterized by listing agent Stan Richman from Compass as having “each living space seamlessly interfaces with the external surroundings, ushering nature’s elements into the very heart of the daily living experience.”

In the early 1980s, Kennedy and Marshall co-founded production company Amblin Entertainment with Steven Spielberg. Kennedy is described by IMBD as an eight-time Academy Award-nominated producer and executive who has served as a governor and officer of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and as a board member of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. She has produced or executive produced over 70 feature films, which have garnered 25 wins.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Real Estate, Video

(Video) This $6M Home Has 1,300 Sq Ft of Decks and Balconies

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

Located at 1361 Berea Pl, the property boasts five bedrooms. @palisadesnews This Palisades home has 1,300 Sq Ft of decks...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century-Designed Home With Ocean Views on Market for $5.6M

August 21, 2023

Read more
August 21, 2023

A B&B Italia Bookcase and Marble Fireplace Grace the Living Area Showcasing mid-century modern design and offering unobstructed vistas of...
News, Video

(Video) High-End Eyeglass Store Coming to Palisades Village

August 18, 2023

Read more
August 18, 2023

Jacques Marie Mage specializes in Italian and Japanese glasses. @palisadesnews The brand specializes in Japanese and Italian eyewear #eyewear #sunglasses...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Camarillo Airshow to Include Military Aircrafts and Classic Cars

August 18, 2023

Read more
August 18, 2023

This Year’s Theme Honors Korean War Veterans The 42nd annual “Wings Over Camarillo”, an event encompassing an air show, car...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Outdoor Screening of “Karate Kid” Taking Place in Malibu

August 18, 2023

Read more
August 18, 2023

Offerings Include Giveaways via Raffle, D’Amore’s Pizza Truck, and Selections From Apollo’s Espresso and Shave Ice. CineMalibu Outdoor Movie Night...

Photo: Facebook
News

Rare West Coast Tropical Storm to Hit Southern California This Weekend, Early Next Week

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Hurricane Hilary Currently A Category 4 Storm, First Ever Tropical Storm Watch Issued For Southern California By Keemia Zhang and...

Photo: Instagram: @the_Draycott
Dining, News

Here’s What’s on the Menu During The Draycott’s Happy Hour

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

The Draycott Is Hosting Happy Hour Events on Weekdays From 2:30 p.m. And Concluding at 5:30 p.m. By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Instagram: @liandmeinnyc
Dining, News

Malibu Dining Spot Named World’s Most Beautiful Waterfront Restaurant

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Pour Moi Conducted an Analysis of Instagram Data to Ascertain the Most Exquisite Waterfront Dining Swimwear retailer Pour Moi conducted...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

These Are the Best Palisadian Restaurants According to Yelp

August 17, 2023

Read more
August 17, 2023

Millions Go to the Crowd-Sourced Review Website to Determine What Spots Are Worth Trying By Zach Armstrong Millions go to...
News, Video

(Video) This is Palisades Dolphins’ 23-24 Football Schedule

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

Check out this year’s Dolphins football schedule. @palisadesnews Dolphins football is coming back #palisades #pacificpalisades #highschoolfootball #football #highschool #fypシ ♬...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Adult Painting Class Coming to Palisades Branch Library

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

The Class Will Be Guided by Esteemed Instructor Martha Meade Coming to Palisades Branch Library on Aug. 19, a session...
News, Upbeat

Village Green Holding 50th Anniversary Celebration Event

August 16, 2023

Read more
August 16, 2023

The Event Includes Recognition for Photo Contest Winners and a Kids Art Table Palisades Village Green will commemorate 50 Years...
News, Video

(Video) Hitchhiker Missing After Unsuccessful Search

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

After two others were hoisted, an adult male hitchhiker is missing around Will Rogers State Park. @palisadesnews A hitchiker is...

Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office
Hard, News

Authorities Search for Missing 75-Year-Old Malibu Woman With Dementia

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

She Is Described as a Caucasian Female, Standing at 5 Feet 6 Inches Tall and Weighing 105 Pounds Authorities are...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

City Councilmember Seeks $800K to Fix Temescal Canyon Road

August 15, 2023

Read more
August 15, 2023

A Portion of the Road Has Experienced Instability From Water Seepage By Zach Armstrong Councilmember Traci Park introduced a motion...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR