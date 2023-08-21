Lucasfilm President Puts Malibu Home on Market for $18.5M

Kathleen Kennedy Is an Eight-Time Academy Award-Nominated Producer and Executive

Kathleen Kennedy, President of Lucasfilm, and her producer spouse Frank Marshall, have placed their Malibu residence on the market for a price of $18.5 million, Patch reported.

Located on Carbon Mesa, their former boasts four bedrooms and three bathrooms, presenting a compound that delivers sweeping vistas of the ocean through its generously sized windows. The residence now for sale is characterized by listing agent Stan Richman from Compass as having “each living space seamlessly interfaces with the external surroundings, ushering nature’s elements into the very heart of the daily living experience.”

In the early 1980s, Kennedy and Marshall co-founded production company Amblin Entertainment with Steven Spielberg. Kennedy is described by IMBD as an eight-time Academy Award-nominated producer and executive who has served as a governor and officer of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and as a board member of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. She has produced or executive produced over 70 feature films, which have garnered 25 wins.