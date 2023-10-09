Luxurious Senior Living Center Comes to Palisades

Photo: Instagram: @liveciela

A Rooftop Terrace Provides Views of the Santa Monica Mountains While Dedicated Walking Paths Are Minutes From the Beach.

By Zach Armstrong

After an early October grand opening ceremony, a new resort-style retirement community will soon open its doors for seniors to spend their golden years basking in luxury living in the Pacific Palisades.

Ciela, founded by President Rony Shram and located at 17310 West Vereda de la Montura, boasts a host of amenities along with various levels of care including assisted living, memory care and independent living. Situated in the Palisades Highlands, its rooftop terrace provides views of the Santa Monica Mountains while dedicated walking paths are minutes away from the beach.

Community spaces make socialization and entertainment a key element at Celia with arts & crafts, guest speakers, game rooms and a bar. The physical and mental well-being of residents is preserved thanks to physical therapy & personal training, a full-service hair & nail salon, a Hydrotherapy Pool and its Verso Vitality Center where seniors can undergo therapies including yoga, sound guided meditation, acupuncture, red light therapy and more.

The Heights, an indoor/outdoor roof deck restaurant serving a seasonal menu with local farmer’s produce, follows the “Blue Zone diet” protocol which includes 95% intake of vegetables, fruits, grains and legumes. Other food and drink options include world class wine, in-room dining, brick oven pizza and grab-and-go options for coffee, tea and artisanal smoothies.

Residencies include different layouts for both furnished and unfurnished one bedroom apartments that feature floor-to-ceiling windows, mountain views, washers and dryers and 24/7 concierge services.

“We’re challenging the stereotypes of assisted living.” the living center says of itself on its website. “This is a time for rejuvenation, for finding new meaning in life, and for joyful exploration of new possibilities. That’s why we focus our care on the principles of purpose, community, environment, joy, and movement.”

