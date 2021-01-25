Malibu Extends an Important Deadline to Help Residents Who Lost Homes in Woolsey Fire to Rebuild

The Malibu City Council voted unanimously during its Council meeting on Monday, December 14 to extend the deadline to apply to rebuild non-conforming homes destroyed in the Woolsey Fire without having to bring the structure into compliance or seek variances in order to help residents rebuild homes that were destroyed in the devastating fire.

“The Woolsey Fire was the worst natural disaster in our City’s history, and the City is committed to doing everything possible to help fire victims to rebuild and get back into their homes, from rebuild fee waivers to creating an expedited permitting process for rebuilding like-for-like homes, and now extending this important deadline,” said Mayor Mikke Pierson. “In 2018, the City Council made Woolsey Fire rebuilding and recovery the City’s top priority after public safety, and we are delivering on that promise.”

The deadline to submit an application to rebuild non-conforming homes or structures destroyed in the Woolsey Fire without having to bring the structure into compliance or seek variances was November 8, 2020 and has now been extended by one year to November 8, 2021. For more information, see the staff report at: https://www.malibucity.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/4638?fileID=17837.

In addition, the deadline to obtain a building permit has been extended to November 8, 2023. For more information regarding deadlines for rebuild applications, visit www.MalibuRebuilds.org

For more information or assistance with the non-conforming structure application process or fee waiver application, contact Aakash Shah at ashah@malibucity.org or by phone at 310-456-2489, ext. 385.

in Fire, Real Estate
Related Posts
Real Estate, Video

Matt Damon Selling Pacific Palisades Estate For $21 Million Dollars

January 22, 2021

Read more
January 22, 2021

Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?* Matt Damon Lists Palisades...

The October 21, 2019 Palisades Fire. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Fire, News

Pacific Palisades Under Red Flag Warning as Major Wind Event Expected

January 19, 2021

Read more
January 19, 2021

Gusts up to 75 MPH forecasted in the Santa Monica Mountains By Sam Catanzaro With wind gusts expected upwards of...

A firefighters mops up at the scene of a Malibu fire Sunday morning. Photo: LA County Fire (Twitter).
Fire, News

One Killed in Rambla Pacifico Fire Over Weekend

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

Fire breaks out early Sunday morning By Sam Catanzaro A Malibu house fire over the weekend killed one person and...
News, Real Estate, Video

Video: 25K New Housing Units in LA?

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

With a massive spike in homelessness forecasted, LA lawmakers want to build 25,000 new housing units. Learn more in this...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: 19th-Century Pacific Palisades Property Hits Market

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

A 19th-century Pacific Palisades property has hit the market. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
News, Real Estate

$50 Million Dollar Doomed Estate of Mohamed Hadid On Market for $8.5M

January 15, 2021

Read more
January 15, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, Check on these top things for a safer home, Mohammed Hadid’s $50M dollar estate on sale...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood

January 11, 2021

Read more
January 11, 2021

Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Overhaul for Canyon Property?

January 10, 2021

Read more
January 10, 2021

A unique Santa Monica Canyon property may be getting an overhaul. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
Real Estate, Video

How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?

January 8, 2021

Read more
January 8, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
News, Real Estate

Malibu Adopts Short-Term Rental Ordinance

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

The City of Malibu recently adopted a new short-term rental ordinance. During the Malibu City Council meeting on November 23,...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey

December 21, 2020

Read more
December 21, 2020

A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
News, Real Estate, Video

Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million

December 18, 2020

Read more
December 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Summer Blackouts Looking More Like Utility Blackmail

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist It was easy to suspect “blackout blackmail” last summer when rolling blackouts not linked to wildfires...
News, Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle

December 12, 2020

Read more
December 12, 2020

A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
Real Estate, Video

Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR