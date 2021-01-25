Malibu Extends an Important Deadline to Help Residents Who Lost Homes in Woolsey Fire to Rebuild

The Malibu City Council voted unanimously during its Council meeting on Monday, December 14 to extend the deadline to apply to rebuild non-conforming homes destroyed in the Woolsey Fire without having to bring the structure into compliance or seek variances in order to help residents rebuild homes that were destroyed in the devastating fire.

“The Woolsey Fire was the worst natural disaster in our City’s history, and the City is committed to doing everything possible to help fire victims to rebuild and get back into their homes, from rebuild fee waivers to creating an expedited permitting process for rebuilding like-for-like homes, and now extending this important deadline,” said Mayor Mikke Pierson. “In 2018, the City Council made Woolsey Fire rebuilding and recovery the City’s top priority after public safety, and we are delivering on that promise.”

The deadline to submit an application to rebuild non-conforming homes or structures destroyed in the Woolsey Fire without having to bring the structure into compliance or seek variances was November 8, 2020 and has now been extended by one year to November 8, 2021. For more information, see the staff report at: https://www.malibucity.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Item/4638?fileID=17837.

In addition, the deadline to obtain a building permit has been extended to November 8, 2023. For more information regarding deadlines for rebuild applications, visit www.MalibuRebuilds.org.

For more information or assistance with the non-conforming structure application process or fee waiver application, contact Aakash Shah at ashah@malibucity.org or by phone at 310-456-2489, ext. 385.