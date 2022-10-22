Malibu Home Previously Owned by Both Brad Pitt and Ellen Degeneres Sells for $45 Million

Photo: The MLS.

Modernist house sells in off-market sale

By Dolores Quintana

A home once owned by Brad Pitt and Ellen Degeneres was sold in an unlisted sale in the Encinal Cliffs neighborhood of Malibu as reported by The Dirt.com. The seller was Victoria Jackson, the skincare mogul, and the buyers are Jens and Emma Grede. Jens Grede is the co-founder of Skims with Kim Kardashian and Emma is also in business with the Kardashian family but works with Kim’s sister Khloe on the Good American denim brand. 

The home has had at least two remodels in the last decade, one from Brad Pitt in the early part of the new millennium and Jackson, in the last few years. Since the sales were not public, there are only a few photos of the inside of the home available. 

The home has a full-size tennis court, a private staircase leading to the beach, a lap-lane swimming pool, a carport for three cars and well-tended lawns. The home has four bedrooms and an equal number of bathrooms over 4,000 square feet of living area. It is shaded by a graceful and dense mini forest of trees and has a large driveway to keep away prying eyes.

